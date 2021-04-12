Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 00:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:08 Sparatoria in scuola Tennessee: "Morto uno studente"

21:51 Minneapolis, afroamericano ucciso. "Agente ha confuso pistola con taser"

21:05 Draghi-Erdogan, Meloni: "Premier si opponga a Turchia in Ue"

20:43 Zambon: "Report Italia? Vero nodo indipendenza Oms"

20:36 Covid Francia, nuovo record di ricoveri in terapia intensiva

20:32 'Io apro', manifestazione Roma: 120 identificati e 6 in questura

19:59 Von der Leyen-Michel, primo incontro dopo 'Sofagate'

19:57 Roma, uccide la madre con la fiocina e dà fuoco alla casa

19:44 Berlusconi ancora al San Raffaele, tentato da aula per sentenza Ruby Ter

19:38 "Guerra diffida Report dal pubblicare chat su piano pandemico"

19:23 Isole covid free in Italia, Bassetti: "Idea intelligente"

19:09 Torna 'La Via dei Librai' sul web, tra gli ospiti Maraini e Battaglia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Announces an Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes Due 2021

12 aprile 2021 | 22.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MEXICO CITY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. announced today that it has commenced an exchange offer for any and all of its outstanding Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2021. Please click to the link below to see the press release that summarizes the terms and conditions of the exchange offer and indicates how noteholders eligible to participate in the offer can receive documentation relating to the offer. Securities offered in the exchange offer will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the Act.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobre-del-mayo-sa-de-cv-announces-exchange-offer-and-consent-solicitation-301266326.html

The press release is also available through the website www.cobredelmayo.com

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN39968 en US Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza press release that summarizes that it has .it it
Vedi anche
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "E' tra i più sicuri"
Briatore e il lapsus: "Il generale Fagiuolo..."
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza