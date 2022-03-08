Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:42 Scanzi e vaccino covid, Gip archivia: nessun reato

14:38 Guerra Ucraina, "almeno 400 civili morti tra cui 38 bambini"

14:16 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video

13:58 Pensioni, Orlando: "Riconoscere a donne peso lavoro famigliare"

13:52 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Salvini: "Al lavoro per restituire pace a bimbi e mamme"

13:46 'Sano chi gioca', per imparare alimentazione e stili vita sani

13:33 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Evitare allargamento conflitto"

13:25 Covid oggi Puglia, 6.026 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

13:08 Altroconsumo, fino a 620 euro al mese retta asilo nido privato

13:06 Covid oggi Basilicata, 751 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

13:05 Guerra Ucraina, Kuliak si difende per la 'Z' sul petto: "Risposta a offese avversari"

13:04 Energia, Aiget: "Servono misure immediate per crisi prezzi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CoinEx Charity Launches $10 Million Charity Fund to Improve Global Public Welfare

08 marzo 2022 | 05.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to estimates in The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021, by 2030, around 660 million people will remain hungry. To address the living dilemma facing the poor, and to speed up the building of a bright new world with zero hunger, equal access to education, and fair healthcare, CoinEx Charity, a charitable organization under CoinEx, has launched a $10 million charity fund while pursuing its mission of "Via Blockchain, Making the World a Better Place".

Focusing on humanistic care, CoinEx Charity has launched charitable events all over the world starting from 2021. The organization provided living supplies and medical aids for people in poverty-stricken areas and helped kids in different countries gain equal access to education. When disasters hit, it offered immediate emergency aids to the affected areas.

Over the past year, CoinEx Charity sponsored many soccer games in Belarus, giving out free tickets and training sessions to local children. Empowering these dreamers, CoinEx Charity enabled the promotion of human development.

In December 2021, CoinEx Charity donated 700 care packages to children in Uniuyo Teaching Hospital in Nigeria. For the kids, these were heart-warming gifts.

After Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines in January 2022, CoinEx spared no effort in supporting disaster relief in the country and immediately dispatched support teams to the three worst-hit areas to offer emergency aids, including a total of 300 supply packages. Apart from the provision of emergency supplies, CoinEx also donated funds to the local government to assist in disaster relief and reconstruction.

In 2022, during the Iranian New Year, CoinEx Charity visited remote villages in Isfahan that suffer from poor living conditions and distributed food packages to 100 poor families.

CoinEx Charity has hosted charitable events in regions that include Belarus, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Iran and will continue to convey the message of love and charity to every corner of the planet.

Leading by its deeds, CoinEx Charity improves global public welfare through real actions. While fulfilling its social responsibilities, the organization expands the public awareness of charity through its social influence. CoinEx Charity calls on more companies to work for charitable causes and contribute to global public welfare.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760426/image_5019524_52988171.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760427/image_5019524_52988376.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fund mission of CoinEx Charity indirizzo
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a discutere su Crimea e Donbass"
News to go
Violenze sulle donne, il report: 119 donne uccise nel 2021
News to go
Maxi frode nel settore auto, denunciate 45 persone e 21 società
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, corridoi umanitari per evacuazione civili
News to go
Ue, anche Moldavia e Georgia chiedono adesione
News to go
94% comuni Italia a rischio frane, alluvioni ed erosione
New to go
Nuovo digitale terrestre tv, da oggi switch off nazionale
News
Istat, in Italia famiglie sempre più piccole
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 7 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Draghi a Bruxelles
News to go
Mascherine al chiuso, il monito di Cartabellotta
News to go
Caro bollette luce e gas, domani decisione su ricorso Codacons
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza