Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

COINEX ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIP WITH RLWC2021

29 giugno 2022 | 11.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  The Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has announced CoinEx as its Official Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner.

Founded in 2017, CoinEx is a professional global cryptocurrency exchange. Dedicated to "Making Crypto Trading Easier", CoinEx provides a highly secure, stable and efficient service for its three million global users.

It's a first for the World Cup to be in a position to follow other sports in having a cryptocurrency company as a partner and Coinex is honoured to have the opportunity establish a partnership with RLWC2021.

CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang said "We have real admiration for what the RLWC2021 represents. The tournament is set to trailblaze a way to reach new audiences for the sport, and we are excited to be a part of that through our partnership.

"This will be the first major sponsorship activity we have undertaken, and we are looking forward to working together to make it a success for both parties."

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021's Chief Executive said: "Crypto companies have recently established themselves in the sports sponsorship market and I am pleased that we have been able to introduce this innovative sector to the Rugby League World Cup.

"CoinEx is a global company, and their trading platform has a focus on being secure, stable, professional and compliant which aligns with RLWC2021's value of authenticity. We're excited to add CoinEx to our partner roster and look forward to working together on the partnership."

The RLWC2021 is set to take place from 15 October to 19 November 2022 and will be the first time the RLWC encompasses the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions within one tournament. 

To find out more about the Rugby League World Cup 2021 sponsored by CoinEx visit: https://www.rlwc2021.com/ 

NOTES TO EDITORS

About CoinEx

Founded in December 2017, CoinEx is a professional global cryptocurrency exchange. Dedicated to "Making Crypto Trading Easier", CoinEx serves more than 3 million users in over 200 countries and regions. 

Since its establishment, CoinEx, with the mission of "Via Bitcoin, Making the World a Better Place", has always maintained a "0 accident" record and continued to offer stable and secure services. Currently, CoinEx supports 16 languages, offers over 500 first-rate token services, meets the user needs of Spot, Margin, Futures, AMM, Financial services and asset management. CoinEx's blockchain ecosystem is also expanding, including ViaWallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, OneSwap and CoinEx Charity.

Official website: https://www.coinex.com

About Rugby League World Cup 2021

The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle major event of rugby league, globally contested every four years. RLWC2021 will be a breakthrough moment in the tournament's history with the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions being staged together for the first time.

The three tournaments will take place across 21 venues throughout England. Both the women's and wheelchair competitions will be contested by two groups of four teams, whilst the men's tournament will see 16 teams compete across four groups.

RLWC2021 will be the most visible rugby league event in history with all 61 games in the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions being broadcast live on the BBC.

For full ticketing details visit rlwc2021.com/tickets

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848906/image_5019524_9481273.jpg 

