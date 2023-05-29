Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:08 Catania, Trantino: "Parlerò con i dati reali"

18:04 Roma, il videogioco a scuola apre al futuro. La studentessa: "Da grande vorrei fare la programmatrice"

17:55 Perugia, 20enne americano cade dal tetto di un palazzo e muore

17:31 Sanità Calabria, in arrivo altri 126 medici cubani

17:11 Kosovo, sale la tensione: missione Nato aumenta presenza nel Nord

17:04 Incidente sul lavoro oggi a Bari, operaio muore folgorato a 58 anni

16:58 Elezioni Spagna, la mossa di Sanchez dopo sconfitta: dimissioni e voto anticipato

16:38 M5S, Tarquinio: "Io candidato di Conte alle europee? Falso, non esiste"

16:02 Busta con minacce e proiettile a Fugatti

15:56 Lirica, a Cagliari Beatrice Venezi sul palco con la maglia del team calcio

15:44 Roland Garros 2023, Fognini batte Auger-Aliassime e va al secondo turno

15:25 Il vicepresidente del Parlamento europeo, Zile: "Eventi come L'Eroica possono dare una mano a tutelare i territori"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CoinEx Launches BitHK to Provide Crypto Trading Services for Hong Kong Users

29 maggio 2023 | 17.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of BitHK, a professional crypto trading platform that caters specifically to users in Hong Kong.

According to Guidelines for Virtual Asset Trading Platform Operators, BitHK will submit its license application as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) to the SFC on June 1, the effective date of the Guidelines.

The CoinEx team is comprised of experts from world-class companies in the Internet and finance industries, including pioneering crypto professionals and investors with extensive experience in technology R&D and global operations. BitHK will continue to utilize CoinEx's independently developed high-speed trade matching engine, which enables efficient crypto transactions and seamless trading experiences. Users can now engage in spot trading and store crypto assets on the platform, which is currently available in both Traditional Chinese and English.

"BitHK is constantly improving and plans to introduce P2P crypto trading on top of spot trading to support both HKD deposits and withdrawals. As an integral part of Hong Kong's financial services industry, BitHK has an obligation to uphold the city's image as an internationally recognized 'inclusive and open' financial hub. We will strictly follow the Code of Conduct for Cryptocurrency Exchanges recently released by the SFC and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Bill 2022. We are dedicated to delivering compliant, fair, and professional services while safeguarding our investors' assets. Our goal is to establish a secure and reliable crypto trading environment for Hong Kong users," said Haipo Yang, CEO of CoinEx.

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone. 

Please refer to CoinEx's official website for more information: www.coinex.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinex-launches-bithk-to-provide-crypto-trading-services-for-hong-kong-users-301836634.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza professional crypto trading Provide crypto trading Services crypto Hong Kong
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, intelligence: "Non mancherà risposta ad attacchi di oggi"
News to go
Covid, procura Brescia chiede archiviazione per Conte e Speranza
News to go
Papa consegna premio Paolo VI a Mattarella
News to go
Spagna, Sanchez convoca elezioni anticipate il 23 luglio
News to go
Incidente sul Lago Maggiore, barca si ribalta per maltempo: aperta inchiesta
News to go
Abbiategrasso, prof aggredita a scuola da studente: non è grave
News to go
Turchia, Erdogan confermato presidente fino al 2028
News to go
Gdf, sequestrati beni per 80 mln a tre imprenditori
News to go
Lingua italiana, 6 italiani su 10 bocciano lo slang
News to go
Commercio, Cgia: "Un furto ogni 9 minuti, quasi 3 su 4 restano impuniti"
News to go
Ucraina, ambasciatore Russia: "Pronti a colloqui, ma senza rinunciare a nostre condizioni"
News to go
Venezia, l'acqua del Canal Grande diventa fluorescente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza