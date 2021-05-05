CoinGate wins Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe 2021 award

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithuanian-based cryptocurrency payment processor CoinGate has won the Global Brands Award 2021 of Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe. This year, Global Brands Magazine conducted FinTech awards, which aimed to identify and recognize the significance of exceptional service delivery of various fintech companies and rewarded the best performing ones. An external research team was constituted to evaluate several nominees in the cryptocurrency payment gateway category, from which CoinGate has emerged as victorious.

Commenting on winning the award, Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO at CoinGate, revealed:

"The past 7 years were a bumpy road for the industry. It's still a very early phase for adoption, nonetheless CoinGate earned a strong position in the forefront of ecommerce: everyday helping thousands of businesses to accept and mitigate risks related to bitcoin and altcoins. This fact alone is the best motivation to continue with what we do best and this award will become a good reminder."

Last year, CoinGate has successfully processed its 1,000,000th merchant order, introduced new payment collection options such one-time and recurring billings, simplified verification process both for users and merchants, and launched its Merchant Directory, a place where merchants can showcase their products and services to people looking to spend their cryptocurrencies. Also CoinGate was the first company in the world to offer Lightning Network payment infrastructure for merchants and amongst the first to adopt Bitcoin's Segregated Witness (SegWit) upgrade. These technologies alone help Bitcoin to be scaled more efficiently, while also allowing to receive funds faster and with lower fees.

In addition, CoinGate offers merchants to use various tools such as e-commerce plugins, flexible API, email billings, payment buttons and more. This allows businesses to easily accept cryptocurrency payments, while also adding more customization, flexibility and diversification to the payment collection methods. On top of that, CoinGate supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies and is available for merchants in more than 100 countries worldwide.

About CoinGate:

CoinGate is a Lithuanian fintech company founded in 2014, primarily developing payment solutions for companies that want to integrate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods at the checkout.

Besides payments processing, CoinGate provides additional services such as brokerage-type trading, a vast inventory of gift cards sold for crypto and a referral program.

