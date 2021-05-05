Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:56 Covid Veneto, oggi 745 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

12:50 Green Pass Covid, cosa dicono gli esperti

12:37 Csm e loggia Ungheria, legale Storari: "Risponderemo in sedi opportune"

12:35 Meloni: "Ecco proposte per rilancio Italia, Draghi fermi arroganza di sinistra"

12:01 Covid Italia oggi, contagi regioni: bollettino e news 5 maggio

11:55 Schiacciato dal tornio, operaio 49enne muore a Busto Arsizio

11:51 Vaccino Toscana, boom prenotazioni 65 - 69 anni

11:45 Covid Toscana, oggi 744 contagi: bollettino 5 maggio

11:44 Green pass, Burioni: "Solo a vaccinati e guariti, il resto è una sciocchezza"

11:25 Vaccino cinese Sinovac, "possibile efficacia contro varianti Covid"

11:11 5 maggio 2002, quando l'Inter fece harakiri

11:04 Vaccino ai giovani, Cauda: "Immunizzare anche bimbi sotto i 12 anni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CoinGate wins Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe 2021 award

05 maggio 2021 | 12.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithuanian-based cryptocurrency payment processor CoinGate has won the Global Brands Award 2021 of Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe. This year, Global Brands Magazine conducted FinTech awards, which aimed to identify and recognize the significance of exceptional service delivery of various fintech companies and rewarded the best performing ones. An external research team was constituted to evaluate several nominees in the cryptocurrency payment gateway category, from which CoinGate has emerged as victorious.

 

CoinGate announced as the Most Innovative Cryptocurrency Gateway in Europe 2021

 

Commenting on winning the award, Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO at CoinGate, revealed:

"The past 7 years were a bumpy road for the industry. It's still a very early phase for adoption, nonetheless CoinGate earned a strong position in the forefront of ecommerce: everyday helping thousands of businesses to accept and mitigate risks related to bitcoin and altcoins. This fact alone is the best motivation to continue with what we do best and this award will become a good reminder."

Last year, CoinGate has successfully processed its 1,000,000th merchant order, introduced new payment collection options such one-time and recurring billings, simplified verification process both for users and merchants, and launched its Merchant Directory, a place where merchants can showcase their products and services to people looking to spend their cryptocurrencies. Also CoinGate was the first company in the world to offer Lightning Network payment infrastructure for merchants and amongst the first to adopt Bitcoin's Segregated Witness (SegWit) upgrade. These technologies alone help Bitcoin to be scaled more efficiently, while also allowing to receive funds faster and with lower fees.

In addition, CoinGate offers merchants to use various tools such as e-commerce plugins, flexible API, email billings, payment buttons and more. This allows businesses to easily accept cryptocurrency payments, while also adding more customization, flexibility and diversification to the payment collection methods. On top of that, CoinGate supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies and is available for merchants in more than 100 countries worldwide.

About CoinGate:

CoinGate is a Lithuanian fintech company founded in 2014, primarily developing payment solutions for companies that want to integrate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods at the checkout.

Besides payments processing, CoinGate provides additional services such as brokerage-type trading, a vast inventory of gift cards sold for crypto and a referral program.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503778/CoinGate.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltroAltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway in Europe Global Brands Magazine conducted FinTech awards cryptocurrency payment gateway category Alleanza Nazionale
Vedi anche
Coprifuoco, Cacciari contro Galli in tv
Messina, operazione antidroga nella roccaforte dello spaccio
Fedez, Ranucci: "Brutta pagina, bene scuse Rai"
Galli: "Zangrillo? Non fa il virologo"
Scienza&Salute: 'allergie, intestino e salute della donna'
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza