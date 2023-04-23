Cerca nel sito
 
23 Aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

Collaboratively Developing Transmission, Computing, and Storage Power to Stride Towards the Intelligent World

23 aprile 2023 | 05.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20th, Huawei held the Striding Towards the Intelligent World Session at Global Analyst Summit 2023. Peng Song, Huawei's President of ICT Strategy & Marketing, delivered the keynote speech titled Striding Towards the Intelligent World Through Continuous Innovation. The session attracted analysts, experts, scholars, and journalists from around the world.

In his speech, Peng pointed out that the digital economy is becoming a main driver of global economic growth, and that digital technologies are being applied in diverse production scenarios across a wide range of industries. This makes data a new factor of production, and is driving significant leaps in social productivity. Peng said that as digital infrastructure is critical for the success of the digital economy, Huawei is committed to collaboratively developing transmission, computing, and storage power to improve the efficiency of data collection, transmission, computing, storage, and analysis, in order to improve digital productivity and boost the digital economy.

Peng also talked about how Huawei is working to build leading digital infrastructure. First, Huawei is building leading transmission facilities supported by the more advanced 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net5.5G technologies, in order to support IoT services that connect hundreds of billions of things and deliver a 10 Gbps user experience. Second, Huawei is continuing to develop solid computing infrastructure to facilitate breakthroughs in diverse computing fields, such as general-purpose computing and AI computing. Third, Huawei is building reliable storage facilities to ensure more data can be stored, quickly transmitted, and efficiently used. "Moving forward, we will continue innovating to help customers build leading digital infrastructure, accelerating our journey towards the intelligent world," said Peng.

Wang Zhiqin, Vice President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), introduced the ICT industry's top 10 trends in 2023. Sun Zhengyun, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Energy Research Society, talked about how power grid enterprises can go digital to support China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality strategy.Li Fuchang, Director of the Wireless Technology Research Center of China Unicom Research Institute, shared updates on China Unicom's recent research and exploration into 5.5G. Feng Dan, Changjiang Distinguished Professor and Dean of the School of Computer Science and Technology at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, talked about the development trends of diskless data center architecture and near-data processing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060648/Huawei_Peng_Song.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collaboratively-developing-transmission-computing-and-storage-power-to-stride-towards-the-intelligent-world-301804803.html

