Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:23 Covid Francia, 15mila no vax sospesi dal lavoro in ambito sanitario

13:16 Paul McCartney: "Rolling Stones sono una cover band blues"

13:09 Milan, Theo Hernandez positivo al covid

13:06 Roma, Michetti: "Un attacco al giorno, ma porgo l'altra guancia"

13:04 Piquadro: ceo, 'io pro vaccini, tamponi gratis per evitare stress a chi lavora'

12:57 Green pass obbligatorio anche alla Camera, le regole per i deputati

12:54 **Calcio: Milan, Theo Hernández positivo al covid**

12:52 Green pass lavoro, "per verifica dirigenti Polizia possono delegare"

12:35 Papa Luciani presto beato, riconosciuto il miracolo

12:27 Gentile: "Mou ha rivitalizzato la Roma, per la Juve sarà la prova del 9"

12:21 Ballottaggio Roma, Meloni: "Noi compatti, altri fanno accordi di palazzo"

12:14 Irving no vax, Dan Peterson: "E' un terrapiattista..."

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

College Student Innovation, Entrepreneurship Competition Finals Kick off in E. China

13 ottobre 2021 | 12.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The finals of the 7th China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition kicked off on October 13th in Nanchang, capital of east China'sJiangxi Province. The event was organized by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China and Jiangxi Provincial Government.

This event, both online and offline, with "Brave, Creative as I Can Be" as its theme, has attracted the participation of more than 9.56 million students of 4,347 colleges and universities from 121 countries and regions, with a total of 2.28 million projects involved. 

This competition has largely boosted the spirit and enthusiasm of college students for innovation and entrepreneurship, according to the organizer, adding that participation of college students worldwide has helped achieve the competition goal of "More National, More Global, More Educational, More Comprehensive, and More Innovative".

With a separate "Undergraduate creativity team" set up, the competition organizer has tried to provide more opportunities to college students, make sure their in-depth participations, and so more "future stars" of innovation and entrepreneurship could stand out.  The age limit of competition participants is 35 years old.

An "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievement Exhibition" was also held during the competition, with the aim to highlight the achievements of colleges and universities around the country, by implementing the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating a new force for mass entrepreneurship and innovation.

Despite COVID-19 situation, students from the world top 100 universities, including Oxford University, Cambridge University, Harvard University, Stanford University and MIT, formed teams to sign up for the competition. Through the combined forms of online and offline, participating teams at home and abroad have realized people-to-people communications, cultural exchanges and competitions. The event has helped built the largest communication platform for global innovation and entrepreneurship education, as well as enhanced the international impact and competitiveness of China's higher education.

Besides keeping the main higher education track, vocational education track and emerging track, this competition has added an industry and business proposition track, which has caught attentions of many well-known enterprises such as Huawei, Tencent, JD, ByteDance and China Southern Airlines. This has effectively promoted the transformation of competition achievements, nurtured a good ecosystem for collaborative training of innovative and entrepreneurial talents, and promoted the transformation and application of scientific and technological innovation achievements.

Inaugurated in 2015, the China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has been held annually for seven consecutive years.

This year's event is jointly sponsored by 12 ministries including the Ministry of Education and the Jiangxi Provincial People's Government, and is hosted by the Nanchang University and the Nanchang Municipal People's government.

College Student Innovation, Entrepreneurship Competition has become an important carrier for deepening the reform of innovation and entrepreneurship education in China, a stage to help college students worldwide realize their innovation and entrepreneurship dreams, and a platform of cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658963/College_students_greetings.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658966/China_International_Internet_Innovation_Competition.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA ICT ICT Entrepreneurship Competition Finals Kick off sJiangxi province off Nanchang
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, regole sul lavoro dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, scoperta truffa su carte credito Usa e Canada
News to go
Contrabbando tabacchi, mancato gettito e salute a rischio
News to go
Mascherine anti-covid, una risorsa per tenere a bada allergie
News to go
Fisco, novità in arrivo per rottamazione ter e saldo e stralcio
News to go
California, cade aereo da turismo: due morti
News to go
Covid, bollettino 12 ottobre
News to go
Green Pass obbligatorio lavoro, Draghi firma Dpcm
News to go
Whirlpool, lavoratori ancora in piazza a Roma
News to go
Catania, tratta persone e sfruttamento prostituzione: 9 arresti
News to go
Scontri a Roma, Mattarella: "Molto turbati, non preoccupati"
News to go
Green pass Italia, conto alla rovescia per obbligo sul lavoro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza