Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:38 Strage scuola Nashville, video polizia: irruzione e scontro con killer

21:21 Frosinone, ragazzo muore soffocato da un pezzo di pizza

20:58 Stop a carne e cibi sintetici, ok Cdm a disegno di legge

20:37 Ucraina, Usa: "Sì a tribunale speciale per crimini aggressione Russia"

19:43 Decreto bollette 2023, via libera del Cdm: le misure

19:15 Strage Nashville, Biden: "Americani chiedono stop armi da assalto, Congresso agisca"

18:32 Migranti, a Lampedusa cadavere di una donna affiora tra gli scogli

18:04 Digitale, aulab entra nella classifica FT

17:58 Sparatoria Nashville, Biden e la battuta sul gelato: pioggia di critiche - Video

17:28 Berlusconi all'ospedale San Raffaele per controlli

17:10 Ucraina-Russia, Trump: "Risolverò guerra in 24 ore con Zelensky e Putin"

17:10 'Temo per sua vita', condizioni critiche per italiano detenuto in Papua Nuova Guinea

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

COLORSMITH, THE FIRST AND ONLY CUSTOM HOME HAIR COLOR FOR MEN, LAUNCHES NEW, SALON-QUALITY STYLERS

28 marzo 2023 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Professionally Designed to Elevate the At-Home Styling Experience, Made with Premium Ingredients in 100% Recyclable Bottles

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning men's made-to-order home hair color brand, Colorsmith, adds five new premium styling products — Grooming Lotion, Styling Creme Paste, Flex Gel, Pomade, and Clay Creme — to help clients style with confidence and ease. Free from parabens, the stylers' scent features notes of citrus, fresh herbs, and patchouli.

"Our professional-grade formulas include premium active ingredients like Quinoa, Aloe Vera, and Kelp extract and are SLS and SLES free. With a sustainability focus, the packaging is made from 100% PCR and is 100% recyclable," said Dr. Greta Rose, CEO.  "We're excited to now assist our clients from color application and maintenance to styling, giving them the best hair color, hair care and styling experience from start to finish," added Rose.

6.5 fl oz Grooming Lotion ($18) designed to increase manageability while reducing frizz and adding definition, leaving hair with a natural finish.

5 oz Styling Creme Paste ($18) starting as a cream but finishing as a paste, this universal styling product gives structure to textured styles, adds definition to curly hair types, and reduces frizz.

5 oz Flex Gel ($18) using a non-flaky formula, this flexible hold styling gel tames frizz, adds definition, and increases manageability to leave hair with a natural finish.

2.82 oz Pomade ($18) medium hold styler with a high shine finish for sleek styles.

2.82 oz Clay Creme ($18) clay styling product with the texture of a cream and a medium firm hold.

Colorsmith's new hair care line is available in the U.S. and most European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy

For more information about Colorsmith hair care or to create a color profile, please visit www.colorsmith.co. Get social with Colorsmith on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Colorsmith:

Launched in 2020, Colorsmith offers men an entirely custom home hair color experience for natural-looking grey coverage on their terms. Each order includes custom color, personalized, easy-to-follow instructions, coloring tools and access to colorists who can help at every step of the way. Colorsmith was founded by the team behind award-winning hair color company eSalon, and is powered by state-of-the-art, dual-patented technology.

Press Contacts:Samantha Preecesamantha@ballantinespr.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041166/Colorsmith_Stylers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195586/Colorsmith_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colorsmith-the-first-and-only-custom-home-hair-color-for-men-launches-new-salon-quality-stylers-301782997.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Elevate the At Home Styling Experience Recyclable Bottles home Home Edition
Vedi anche
News to go
Usura, allarme Confcommercio: 31mila imprese a rischio
News to go
Pnrr, Corte dei Conti: a febbraio trasferiti fondi per 4,8 miliardi
News to go
Venezia, 2.000 lavoratori irregolari nei cantieri navali
News to go
Terrorismo, no a estradizione per ex Br rifugiati in Francia
News to go
Francia, decima giornata di mobilitazione contro riforma pensioni
Auto, via libera Ue a regole su stop diesel e benzina dal 2035
News to go
Auto verdi, accordo Ue su stazioni di ricarica
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2023, cosa prevede: novità
News to go
Incendio nel varesotto, fiamme vicino alle case
News to go
Addio a Gianni Minà
News to go
Strage Nashville, la ragazza che ha sparato era ex studentessa della scuola
News to go
Oggi Cdm, le misure sul tavolo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza