Giovedì 03 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:48
comunicato stampa

COLORSMITH, THE FIRST AND ONLY CUSTOM HOME HAIR COLOUR FOR MEN, LAUNCHES NEW HAIR CARE LINE

03 febbraio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Colorsmith's New Hair Care Products Designed To Protect, Moisturise and Tone Hair With Premium Ingredients In 100% Recyclable Bottles

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning men's made-to-order home hair colour brand, Colorsmith, expands into hair care with the launch of three new products — Protect Shampoo, Protect Conditioner, and Anti-Yellow Shampoo - to help clients care for colour-treated hair or neutralise warm tones, especially grey or salt & pepper hair.

"Our new, professional-grade formulas include active ingredients like Quinoa, Olive Oil, and Aloe Vera and are SLS and SLES free.  With a sustainability focus, the packaging is made from 100% PCR and is 100% recyclable," said Graham Jones, CEO.  "We're excited to now assist our clients from colour application to maintenance, giving them the best hair colour and care experience from start to finish." added Jones.

300 mL Colour Protect Shampoo (£13) is designed to protect custom colour from fade while nourishing the hair. This shampoo is infused with ingredients like colour-shielding Quinoa, scalp-soothing Aloe Vera, and energizing Caffeine for an invigorating finish.

300 mL Colour Protection Conditioner (£13) is ideal for anyone looking for a moisturising conditioner that won't weigh hair down. This multi-tasking product goes the extra mile by defending colour and adding a natural sheen with hair-healthy ingredients like Quinoa and Olive Oil.

300 mL Anti-Yellow Shampoo (£13) is designed to tone brassiness in Silver, Blonde, and Grey hair. With the power of colour-shielding Quinoa, invigorating Caffeine, and hydrating Olive Oil, this purple-pigmented daily cleanser gives hair a natural, cool finish. Pro Tip: A little goes a long way with this highly concentrated, salon-quality cleanser. Not seeing the desired suds? Try adding more water instead of more shampoo.

Colorsmith's new hair care line is available in most European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy

For more information about Colorsmith hair care or to create a colour profile, please visit www.colorsmith.uk. Get social with Colorsmith on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Colorsmith: Launched in 2020, Colorsmith offers a completely custom and effortless home hair colour experience for men with options for natural-looking grey coverage on their terms. Colorsmith's made-to-order men's hair colour is individually crafted by professional licensed colourists in Los Angeles at the brand's headquarters and is never premixed or premade. Each order included custom colour, personalised, easy-to-follow instructions, colouring tools and access to colourists who can help at every step of the way. The brand's tested hair colour formula contains the highest quality of ingredients including Vitamin E, Keratin and Soybean Protein, and is Ammonia-, PPD-, Resorcinol-, Paraben-, and Phthalate-free. Additionally, the brand's Grey Reduction Program enables men to maintain their salt and pepper look or gradually blend their greys over time. Colorsmith was founded by the team behind award-winning hair colour company eSalon, and is powered by state-of-the-art, dual-patented technology.

Press Contacts:Samantha Preecesamantha@ballantinespr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739184/Colorsmith_Hair_Care.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195586/Colorsmith_Logo.jpg 

 

in Evidenza