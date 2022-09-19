Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 03:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:42 Milan-Napoli 1-2, azzurri primi con l'Atalanta - Video

22:14 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Pupazzi corrotti? Draghi faccia nomi"

21:47 Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Renzi non è Macron, lontani anni luce"

21:25 De Zerbi nuovo allenatore del Brighton

21:13 Mondiali Pratoni 2022, titolo alla 25enne esordiente britannica Ingham

21:09 Roma-Atalanta 0-1, Gasperini: "Vittoria dà fiducia"

20:47 Roma-Atalanta 0-1, Mourinho: "Abbiamo dominato"

20:21 Serie A, settima giornata: guarda i gol - Video

20:01 Roma-Atalanta 0-1, nerazzurri primi in classifica - Video

19:45 Meloni: "Contestatori a comizi Fdi, Lamorgese spieghi se si cerca incidente"

19:23 Sanità, Chirurghi: "Covid ha spaccato l'Italia, ora riforma Ssn"

19:17 Sanità, Congresso Nazionale Acoi per la prima volta in Trentino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Combat Energy Crisis: Aquagem Brings the Ultimate Energy-Efficient InverSilence® Tech for Pool

19 settembre 2022 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquagem, the forerunner of inverter pool pumps, demonstrates how its InverSilence® technology brings the ultimate energy-efficient pool solution.

Under severe energy crisis, the UK's electricity price witnessed a 54% increase in the year to July. Even worse, it will rise 80% starting in October, the UK's regulator Ofgem said on August 26, 2022. The crisis is not unique to the UK only. Most people around the world have suffered ever-increasing electricity bills. To help tackle energy crisis, Aquagem develops the InverSilence® tech, contributing to a more energy-saving pool.

InverSilence® Technology: The Ultimate Solution to a 15 Times Energy-Efficient Pool

InverSilence® tech is self-developed by Aquagem in order to provide the most silent and energy-saving solutions for pool pumps.

Combining intelligent algorithms and novel designs, InverSilence® tech developed three innovations:

Full Inverter Drive, as the core technology of InverSilence® tech, steplessly adjusts the pump running speed between 30%-100% capacity, allowing pool owners to operate their pump for a longer period at lower speeds without wasting energy, which is impossible for single-speed pumps.

Special Volute Hydraulic System has a compact structure and robust hydraulic power, providing more turbulence-free flow with much less noise compared with diffuser vane.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor ensures the pump more energy-efficient and durable than asynchronous motors. Aquagem's motor efficiency class reaches more than IE4, far higher than IE3 efficiency level European Commission Regulation requires for pool pumps.

Empowered by InverSilence® tech, Aquagem's InverPro inverter pool pump saves up to 15 times more energy and performs 30 times quieter than traditional single-speed pumps. It could help a 50m³ pool owner save 8176 kWh of electricity, and €2371 per year.

Inverter Technology: The Future of Pool Pumps

Although single-speed pool pumps are by far the world's most widely-used pumps, they are gradually being phased out due to big noise and severe energy waste. The United States Department of Energy even banned the manufacture of single-speed pumps starting July 19th, 2021.

Driven by carbon neutrality and sustainable development, single-speed pumps will one day be entirely replaced by inverter pumps. Inverter technology has become an irresistible future trend for pool pumps.

About Aquagem

Aquagem, as the creator of InverSilence® technology and world's first inverter pool pump manufacturer, has been striving to provide the most energy-efficient and quietest pool solutions to global customers for more than 20 years.

Bin Chen+86-18028625782marketing@aquagem.com.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyJoHuzQsQU

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN59417 en US Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza energy efficient pool inverter pool pumps coalizione pool
Vedi anche
News to go
Prezzo gas, Confindustria lancia l'allarme
News to go
Ucraina, Biden mette in guardia Putin
News to go
Funerali Elisabetta, oggi le prove generali
News to go
Mottarone, perizia: "Tragedia si sarebbe potuta evitare"
News to go
Alluvione Marche, prosegue la ricerca dei dispersi
News to go
Germania, torna l'Oktoberfest
Letta: "Noi Bella Ciao la cantiamo" - Video
News to go
Gas Italia, "no dipendenza da Russia per inverno 2024"
News to go
Elisabetta, a Londra prezzi alle stelle per vitto e alloggio
News to go
Ponza, recuperate lastre decorative di epoca romana
Alluvione Marche, "nubifragio più intenso degli ultimi 10 anni"
News to go
Gas Russia, Cingolani: "Totale indipendenza per inverno 2024"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza