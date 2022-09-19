Combat Energy Crisis: Aquagem Brings the Ultimate Energy-Efficient InverSilence® Tech for Pool

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquagem, the forerunner of inverter pool pumps, demonstrates how its InverSilence® technology brings the ultimate energy-efficient pool solution.

Under severe energy crisis, the UK's electricity price witnessed a 54% increase in the year to July. Even worse, it will rise 80% starting in October, the UK's regulator Ofgem said on August 26, 2022. The crisis is not unique to the UK only. Most people around the world have suffered ever-increasing electricity bills. To help tackle energy crisis, Aquagem develops the InverSilence® tech, contributing to a more energy-saving pool.

InverSilence® Technology: The Ultimate Solution to a 15 Times Energy-Efficient Pool

InverSilence® tech is self-developed by Aquagem in order to provide the most silent and energy-saving solutions for pool pumps.

Combining intelligent algorithms and novel designs, InverSilence® tech developed three innovations:

Full Inverter Drive, as the core technology of InverSilence® tech, steplessly adjusts the pump running speed between 30%-100% capacity, allowing pool owners to operate their pump for a longer period at lower speeds without wasting energy, which is impossible for single-speed pumps.

Special Volute Hydraulic System has a compact structure and robust hydraulic power, providing more turbulence-free flow with much less noise compared with diffuser vane.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor ensures the pump more energy-efficient and durable than asynchronous motors. Aquagem's motor efficiency class reaches more than IE4, far higher than IE3 efficiency level European Commission Regulation requires for pool pumps.

Empowered by InverSilence® tech, Aquagem's InverPro inverter pool pump saves up to 15 times more energy and performs 30 times quieter than traditional single-speed pumps. It could help a 50m³ pool owner save 8176 kWh of electricity, and €2371 per year.

Inverter Technology: The Future of Pool Pumps

Although single-speed pool pumps are by far the world's most widely-used pumps, they are gradually being phased out due to big noise and severe energy waste. The United States Department of Energy even banned the manufacture of single-speed pumps starting July 19th, 2021.

Driven by carbon neutrality and sustainable development, single-speed pumps will one day be entirely replaced by inverter pumps. Inverter technology has become an irresistible future trend for pool pumps.

About Aquagem

Aquagem, as the creator of InverSilence® technology and world's first inverter pool pump manufacturer, has been striving to provide the most energy-efficient and quietest pool solutions to global customers for more than 20 years.

