Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:37
comunicato stampa

commercetools Unveils Checkout Solution, Turning Expanded Touchpoints Into Sales

09 maggio 2023 | 08.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MUNICH, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a leader building critical composable commerce innovation at scale, today launched commercetools Checkoutto introduce more opportunities for revenue generation, and unlock opportunities for increased sales through expanded consumer touchpoints.

Customer-facing channels of today (e.g. social media, mobile, live chat) and the foreseeable future were not built to interact with legacy backend tools and databases. Checkout is a fully customizable payment solution that enables retailers to build fast, easy and customer-preferred checkout experiences without implementation risks.

"Almost 70% of consumers abandon their online shopping cart. The checkout experience is distinctly the most critical, yet complicated part of the customer journey for businesses to manage. Not only do businesses have to provide an intuitive user interface, they must also integrate a variety of payment providers and shipping methods, and effectively manage various sales tax regulations," said Ivo Bronsveld, Director of commercetools Checkout. "commercetools Checkout reduces this complexity by providing a checkout that has all of the aforementioned components built in. This allows merchants to fully focus on the things that matter the most –– building a great shopping experience."

One of the biggest benefits of Checkout is that it can be implemented within days and seamlessly integrated with commercetools Composable Commerce APIs. Today, Checkout is pre-integrated with payment service providers Worldpay and Adyen, with more to be integrated in the near future.

"We are excited to partner with commercetools and integrate our payment processing capabilities into their innovative checkout solution," saidNicole Asling, Vice President of Enterprise Partners at Worldpay. "This integration will provide merchants with access to our global payment network and a range of payment methods, making it easier for them to expand their business internationally."

Ana Milosevic, Product Lead Payments at Adyen said, "We are delighted to move forward with this partnership and see this as a great opportunity to bring our advanced payments technology and commercetools' Checkout to even more merchants. With our combined expertise, we can create a seamless checkout experience that is not only easy for customers to implement, but also helps businesses grow and succeed in the competitive e-commerce landscape."

Checkout increases the opportunity for conversions as it enables retailers to manage customer relationships from the first point of contact to the final moment of purchase. Headless architecture is a major step forward in enhancing the checkout experience while supporting innovation and accelerating time to market.

commercetools will maintain and operate the checkout technology, allowing customers to focus on customer experience and expansion.

For more information about commercetools, please visit commercetools.com.

About commercetoolscommercetools is the founder of the headless commerce concept, and the industry-leading critical composable commerce platform. The digital commerce driver equips enterprises with flexible APIs to build a customizable commerce infrastructure. As the visionaries behind the modern MACH® architecture movement, commercetools provides its customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group, and many more. To learn more, visit www.commercetools.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888501/4025029/commercetools_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/commercetools-unveils-checkout-solution-turning-expanded-touchpoints-into-sales-301818974.html

