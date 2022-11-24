Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:23
comunicato stampa

Committed to Local Market, H3C Digital Tour 2022 Comes to Spain

24 novembre 2022 | 11.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The H3C Digital Tour 2022 recently came to Madrid, Spain. Themed "Together, For A Digital Future", the event brought together local ICT industry leaders and ecosystem partners for in-depth exchanges on topics such as digital infrastructure and network security through keynote speeches and roundtable discussions, with the goal of promoting the prosperity of Spain's digital economy.

The launch of Digital Spain 2025 has given a boost to the local digitization and speeded up the enhancement of the country's digital capabilities including digital infrastructure and network communication. This move has effectively addressed the great challenges posed by COVID-19 and delivered broader opportunities to the local digital market. Based on the trend and demands, H3C has launched one-stop digital solutions covering multiple scenarios, alongside empowerment of channels and training for technical talents, to meet the needs of local government and enterprise customers and bring a better digital life for local people.

Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International Business, delivered an opening speech at the event. He reinforced the advantages of H3C as one of the best partners for global digital transformation and addressed H3C's strategic portfolio for international business supported by a robust ecosystem and the most up-to-date technology. "Digital transformation is driving the development and progress of society and is the only way towards a smart and green future. H3C has always been committed to promoting the digital development of all industries with a lineup of full-stack technology solutions. Looking forward, we will continue to increase investment in the Spanish market and work with our partners based on local demands to build a thriving local digital ecosystem that facilitates the construction of a 'digital Spain'."

Qiao Yan, Vice President of H3C International Business, elaborated on H3C's scenario-based solutions, including Synergy Working, Innovative Education and Efficient Healthcare, etc. and the advantages of its core solutions, including the Cloudnet solution and the UIS HCI 7.0. The newly launched enterprise-class AI-native Wi-Fi 7 AP attracted participants' attention with its cutting-edge technology that extends the boundary of wireless performance.

In addition, Romeo Wang, General Manager of H3C Spain, introduced several successful cases covering local government departments, healthcare facilities and educational institutions. Relying on its technical advantages and partner service system, H3C can effectively deliver leading digital solutions to local customers, helping them reduce costs and enhance performance.

Meanwhile, benefited from the online iConfig tools and 7x24 service as well as complete full-life cycle services, H3C can meet local needs in a timely manner and create a convenient online full-process service.

Currently, H3C has made unremitting efforts to expand its business and maintain stable growth around the world and increased its number of certified global partners to more than 1,000 partners. It has also established partnership with more than 200 overseas service providers and can deliver services in 135 countries. In the future, H3C will continuously give full play to its advantages and enable the implementation of "Digital Spain 2025".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952043/image_825550_15175441.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952044/image_825550_15175551.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952045/image_825550_15175629.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/committed-to-local-market-h3c-digital-tour-2022-comes-to-spain-301686769.html

