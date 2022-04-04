Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 12:56
15:29 Pnrr, Bellanova: "In Lombardia 2,7 mld di risorse"

15:21 Lancia a terra il figlio di un anno, poliziotto lo prende al volo

14:59 Giro dell'Artico, ultracyclist Di Felice verso 'traguardo'

14:57 Buzzella (Confindustria Lombardia): "Mancano tecnici, spingere verso competenze Stem"

14:56 Bper firma accordo quadro con Confagricoltura

14:53 Variante Xe, Clementi: "Mix Omicron-Delta mi farebbe più paura"

14:40 Guerra Ucraina, Di Maio: "Italia non si tirerà indietro su blocco a gas Russia"

14:39 Grandi: "Decarbonizzare per ridurre dipendenza da gas"

14:37 Cabrini: "Juve fuori da giro scudetto ma futuro roseo"

14:23 Censi: "Metro 6? Decideremo con territorio"

14:15 Covid oggi Basilicata, 508 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 4 aprile

14:14 Lombardia, assessore Guidesi: "Non solo elettrico, serve neutralità tecnologica"

Completely Uninstall Unwanted Apps with SpyHunter for Mac's Free App Uninstaller to Free Up Disk Space

04 aprile 2022 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited's SpyHunter for Mac, a powerful anti-malware application, includes a free, easy-to-use App Uninstaller that allows you to completely uninstall unwanted apps from your Mac. With the App Uninstaller, Mac users can easily locate and remove unneeded apps, in addition to residual junk files.

When programs are manually uninstalled, there are often hidden residual files that are not removed. These unremoved files take up space on your Mac's hard drive. SpyHunter for Mac's App Uninstaller has a built-in scan engine designed to detect leftover files and delete them, making sure the selected program(s) and all their data are completely removed from your computer. SpyHunter for Mac also includes a Startup Manager feature that allows users to configure and fine-tune their Mac startup settings to optimize and potentially speed up the startup process.

To download SpyHunter for Mac Free Trial and try its App Uninstaller for Free plus its anti-malware features, go to https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/#mac.

How Can SpyHunter for Mac's Free App Uninstaller Benefit You?

SpyHunter for Mac's App Uninstaller:

To learn more about SpyHunter for Mac's FREE App Uninstaller, please visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/#mac. Access to and use of SpyHunter for Mac's App Uninstaller for free is part of and subject to the terms of use of SpyHunter for Mac.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, and other malicious security threats affecting millions of PC and Mac® computer users on the web. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem, Checkmark Certified and TRUSTe.

Connect with EnigmaSoft: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778314/spyhunter_for_mac_app_uninstaller.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802706/EnigmaSoft___Logo.jpg

