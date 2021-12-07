Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:27
Completion of '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' held by NIPA

07 dicembre 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) announced that the 2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING, which was held from November 2nd to 4th, was completed. The event achieved significant export outcomes by arranging 369 business meetings over three days at the Pangyo 2nd Techno Valley Corporate Support Hub.

Promising small and medium-sized IoT companies in Korea had been targeting overseas markets, tapping into large global marketplaces every year. With the spread of COVID-19, contactless business meetings for export were held online last year and this year.

This year's event was attended by 60 overseas buyers from 28 countries, including the Americas, Europe, and the New Southern Region. At contactless business meetings, 25 Korean IoT companies actively promoted new technologies and competitive products in the IoT industry to expand into global markets in the era of the 4th industrial revolution.

In particular, products and solutions introduced by companies such as Toysmyth, Simplatform, Dream Guide Company, N3N, Convivial, and Breathings received favorable reviews. More detailed information on companies participating in the event can be found on in 'the 2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' section on the website.

Korean IoT companies have achieved a total of 3,600 US dollars and five MOUs through 369 business meetings for export. NIPA will figure out additional achievements through follow-up surveys between the Korean companies and overseas buyers participating in the meetings. In addition, next year's event will be expanded to strengthen support for small and medium-sized IoT companies.

Meanwhile, NIPA is an affiliated organizations of the Ministry of Science and ICT, developing ICT policy and supporting ICT SMEs and Startups. As an institution specializing in ICT industrial innovation, NIPA is a great contributor to economic development and improving quality of life by enhancing Korea's ICT industry competitiveness and fostering growth engines, and detailed information can be found on the website.

in Evidenza