Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:44 SuperEnalotto, i numeri vincenti

20:57 Decreto green pass, verso Cdm giovedì. Maggioranza divisa

20:50 Speranza: "Valutazioni su obbligo vaccinale, mai parlato di lockdown"

20:42 Obbligo vaccinale, Cgil: "Governo e Parlamento se ne assumano la responsabilità"

19:50 Salvini vs Lamorgese: "Ottimo ministro per i punkabbestia di mezza Europa"

19:27 Caso tamponi, rinviati a Corte Federale Appello Figc ricorsi Lazio e Lotito

19:09 Osimhen, Corte appello Figc accoglie ricorso Napoli: ci sarà contro la Juve

18:45 Roma, CasaPound: "Candidati nei municipi? Nessun accordo ma scelte individuali"

18:24 Urbino, 21enne causa incidente e fugge: alla vista dei carabinieri si uccide

18:17 Omicidio Verona, Chiara Ugolini aveva straccio imbevuto di candeggina in bocca

18:09 Rdc, Patuanelli: "Salvini non ha mai lavorato e vuole abolirlo"

18:02 Covid, Russo (Ancc-Coop): "In Italia si respira spirito nuovo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Compliance Solutions Strategies Named to AIFinTech 100

07 settembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CSS awarded for its digital transformation technology and data analytics solutions which enable clients to move from tactical to strategic compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which assist financial services firms in meeting their regulatory compliance requirements, today announced its inclusion in the AIFinTech100. Compiled by FinTech Global with winners selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts, the annual list recognizes firms for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

The use of AI and data analytics has grown tremendously as financial institutions move towards digital transformation to optimize data, technology and operations, mitigate risk and automate manually intensive processes.

With its selection to the AIFinTech100, CSS spotlights how continuous innovation is core to its product development process. The company continues to expand and deliver market-leading automation and data technology solutions to enhance its innovative end-to-end platform, including:  

"We're excited to be included among the world's most innovative FinTech companies," said Doug Morgan, CEO of CSS. "CSS is committed to partnering with institutional asset managers, hedge funds, private equity firms and insurance companies to help build a resilient data management infrastructure and provide the agility and efficiencies to accelerate their digital transformation strategies."

About CSS:

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Luxembourg and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/748098/CSS_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Solutions Strategies Named compliance AIFinTech 100 Commissione per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile
Vedi anche
News to go
Giro del mondo in solitaria, la sfida di Zara
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Paura per Pelè, operato per sospetto tumore al colon
New sto go
Afghanistan, protesta contro il Pakistan a Kabul
News to go
Obbligo vaccinale, per l'Ema "decisione spetta a stati"
Locatelli: "Avanti così e mascherine via a fine 2022"
News to go
Green pass, governo lavora su estensione
News to go
Scuola, "il 13 si riparte con tutti gli insegnanti in cattedra"
News to go
Ue, da settembre meno metalli pesanti nei cibi prodotti in Europa
News to go
Pil, Ocse: per l'Italia crescita del 5,9% nel 2021
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Spagna, a Valencia edizione atipica per Las Fallas
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza