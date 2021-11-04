Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:05 Covid oggi Italia, cresce allarme contagi nel Nord-Est

11:03 Vaccino covid Pfizer, laboratorio accusato di falsificazione dati

11:00 Cashback, addio a quello di Stato arriva quello privato

10:55 4 novembre, festa: perché. Nel 1918 armistizio e fine Prima guerra mondiale

10:55 Pensione, Opzione donna 2021: come funziona, requisiti

10:37 4 novembre, la parente della 'madre' del Milite Ignoto: "Figlio era il suo eroe"

10:31 Violenza sessuale su nipotine di 9 e 11 anni, nonno arrestato a Cosenza

10:17 Pedofilia, Papa: "Dolore e vergogna, basta silenzio complice"

10:16 Mattarella all'Altare della Patria: fratellanza tra cittadini e militari

10:13 Sileri: "Nessun obbligo vaccinale per adulti o bambini"

09:57 Covid oggi Russia, 40.217 contagi e 1.195 morti

09:30 4 novembre, Mattarella e Draghi all'Altare della Patria

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Compliance Solutions Strategies Partners with Grasp

04 novembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Partnership brings a unique combination of local market presence and global regulatory compliance coverage to South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which enable financial services firms to meet mandatory regulatory compliance requirements, today announced a partnership with Grasp to expand CSS's presence into Africa. The combination of Grasp's local presence and expertise, together with CSS's global Compliance-as-a-Service platform, will bring unique value to financial institutions in the South African and Sub-Saharan markets.

The partnership with Grasp strengthens CSS's position as a world-class RegTech solutions provider to institutional asset managers, asset servicers, hedge funds and insurers, with an expanded presence into Africa. Financial services clients in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa will benefit from having access to an innovative end-to-end RegTech platform that covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting and investment monitoring.

"Our strategic collaboration with a world-class technology partner like Grasp further expands the reach of our global end-to-end regulatory platform," said Doug Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of CSS. "Our shared value proposition will help investment management firms in the region meet mandatory compliance requirements and stay ahead of regulatory changes across jurisdictions."

"Grasp is delighted to announce its partnership with CSS, a global leader in technology and services that supports financial services companies in navigating the complex global regulatory landscape," said Chris Lourens, Director of Grasp. "We are keenly aware of the challenges faced by firms in keeping up to date with fluid regulatory requirements. This partnership will enable us to offer more effective solutions to enable our clients to remain compliant at all times."

About CSS:

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com

About Grasp:

Grasp is a specialised service provider to the investment industry, with a management team combining more than 50 years of experience. Leveraging from CSS expertise and technology, Grasp will support investment businesses from all African countries in managing their compliance to an ever expanding and complex regulatory environment. For more information on Grasp, please visit: http://www.graspregtech.co.za/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/748098/CSS_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
compliance Solutions Strategies Partners compliance partnership brings partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Oms: nel mondo 3 milioni di contagi in una settimana
News to go
Calcio, all'asta tutti i beni di Maradona
News to go
Covid Italia, 5.188 contagi e 63 morti: dati 3 novembre
News to go
Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, via libera Aifa a seconda dose mRna
News to go
Più della metà degli italiani ha difficoltà ad arrivare a fine mese, l'indagine
News to go
Obbligo vaccinale, le parole del sottosegretario Costa
News to go
Catanzaro, 4 arresti per manutenzione viadotto 'Bisantis'
News to go
Farmaci e cosmetici illegali, sequestri all'aeroporto di Bologna
News to go
Covid, in Usa ok a vaccino Pfizer per bambini da 5 a 11 anni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, maxi blitz al Sud: scoperte 5mila irregolarità
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino con i numeri della Regione
News to go
Farina, pasta e pane: costi in rialzo da marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza