Venerdì 04 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:11
comunicato stampa

Comprehensive upgrade THINKDIAG 2 Intelligent diagnostic tool is available: Faster and more reliable

04 marzo 2022 | 13.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTTAWA,ON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2020, THINKDIAG has received over 250,000 registered members in worldwide and received a lot of positive reviews. Higher than 18% daily active rate and create than 2 million diagnostic reports, providing professional intelligent diagnosis and maintenance services for many car owners around the world. Recently, THINKCAR has launched the upgraded product: THINKDIAG 2.

These data are a testament to THINKDIAG product's promise of convenience, speed and reliability as a portable and intelligent diagnostic tool comparable to professional diagnostic equipment.

THINKCAR TECH has always been committed to the core products development capabilities to promote product innovation, based on user experience and feedback, and create value for all users.

Because of this, after 6 months of development, THINKCAR now introduces to the global users a comprehensive upgraded product: THINKDIAG 2, a new product supporting CANFD protocol, with 9 languages and a more robust structure, as a professional diagnostic tool.

Users can keep the original user information on the original THINKDIAG APP and bind this product. The new protocol makes diagnosis faster, saves the waiting time of the whole vehicle intelligent diagnosis scan, and increases the diagnosis efficiency by more than 2 times. The stability of data transmission has been improved qualitatively, and more vehicle type are supported, especially which under the brand of General Motors.

The appearance adopts the simple design, at the same time expands the product size to a certain extent, which is more suitable for hand holding and carrying; the shell material adopts high-strength ABS+ silicone, on the basis of the first generation to comprehensively improve the durability and fall resistance of products, so that no matter what kind of working environment, it provides reliable and stable diagnosis. The status prompt of the double-sided indicator allows users to directly observe the working status of the product under any circumstances; Equipped with 650mm diagnostic data line, the product provides more space and convenience for equipment insertion and removal. In the latest version of THINKDIAG APP, users can switch between 9 languages, which is suitable for international use.

The first release date is March 7th - March 10th on AliExpress, with other e-commerce platforms coming soon.  Please continue to pay attention to the continuous update of THINKCAR TECH's quality products.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003888090582.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_allProduct.8148356.71.37562fd5kDTRw6

CONTACT: Jackie Lin, linjiajie@thinkcar.com, +86-18665396797

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759617/image.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
upgrade Comprehensive upgrade THINKDIAG 2 upgraded product THINKDIAG 2
