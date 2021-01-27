Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:26
Comscore and Dailymotion Extend Longstanding Cooperation

27 gennaio 2021 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Long-term deal leverages Comscore's global digital audience measurement across five continents

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a long-term renewal agreement with Dailymotion, the global video streaming platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Comscore will continue to provide digital measurement across Dailymotion's full international footprint across almost 20 countries.

The new agreement extends a relationship that originally started in 2007. In addition to syndicated data, Comscore will provide Dailymotion with monthly worldwide multi-platform audience figures, which, thanks to Comscore's proprietary algorithms, will allow Dailymotion to know and yield its worldwide total audience.

"Comscore has been the gold standard for measuring audiences and advertising across platforms. As we enter the next generation of media, we are excited to continue and build on our longstanding partnership with Dailymotion. We continue to be in a unique position to harness our valuable data in partnership with key players to create an unmatched measurement offer – across platforms and around the world," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

"Comscore has been an important partner over the last fourteen years and we are excited to strengthen our long-term relationship with them. By leveraging Comscore's insights to precisely measure profiles and behaviours of our worldwide audiences, we are able to know our audience even better. These insights are very valuable to continue to respond perfectly to the targeting needs of our clients," said Bïchoi Bastha, Chief Revenue and Business Officer at Dailymotion.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327730/comScore_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
