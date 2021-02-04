Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:03
Comscore Brings Cookie-Free Connected TV (CTV) Audience Targeting To Europe With Predictive Audiences

04 febbraio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Comscore brings its patent-pending Predictive Audiences solution to the UK and Germany, with the industry's first European CTV viewership audiences

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is excited to announce the expansion of Predictive Audiences – the industry's first cookie-free, GDPR-friendly targeting capability that enables advertisers to reach audiences based on granular CTV viewership behaviour through privacy-friendly contextual signals – starting with the UK and Germany markets.

Comscore has created cookie-free CTV viewership segments for advertisers by leveraging its unique set of data assets comprised of its opted-in digital panel, rich behavioural data, CTV ad exposure and viewership data, and its superior contextual crawler. This innovation marks the first cookie-free audience targeting solution for CTV in Europe.

After announcing the launch of international CTV measurement capabilities in select European markets last year, Comscore is now expanding the range of solutions offered to its clients.

With this release advertisers will be able to programmatically reach highly sought-after audiences, based on their CTV viewership behavior, in a cookie-free manner across desktop, mobile and CTV. Through this patent-pending capability, Comscore is able to translate CTV viewership behaviors in UK and Germany into contextual signals, advancing the industry's GDPR-friendly solutions to reach granular CTV audiences. Now advertisers will have additional options for extending linear TV ad buys and reaching new audiences in the UK and Germany markets, with more markets expected to be announced soon. Comscore's new Predictive Audiences based on UK and Germany CTV viewership behaviours are available today in leading demand-side platforms.

"Comscore has been the gold standard for measuring audiences and advertising across platforms. As we enter the next generation of media, we are excited to leverage our unique CTV viewership dataset to expand our offering," said Guido Fambach, EVP EMEA and APAC, Comscore. "These solutions offer European advertisers and agencies a bridge to overcoming a gap that they have been trying to overcome for years."

"The media landscape and consumption patterns are evolving fast and the need for advertisers to reach granular audiences in Europe did not diminish upon the implementation of GDPR" said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. "With these industry-leading capabilities, Comscore is excited to bring the value of audience targeting back to Europe translated into an unmatched contextual capability."

The expansion of Predictive Audiences marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioural audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV. To learn more, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation or contact us today.

About ComscoreComscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behaviour and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327730/comScore_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza audience Targeting European CTV viewership audiences European CTV Europa
