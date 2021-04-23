Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:58 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 1.140 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 23 aprile

18:30 Covid Italia, Brusaferro: "Contagi giù soprattutto tra over 80"

18:29 Covid Sicilia, oggi 930 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 23 aprile

18:24 Zona arancione, regole spostamenti e scuola da 26 aprile

18:17 Covid Liguria, oggi 370 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 23 aprile

18:05 Pensioni, stop Quota 100 a fine 2021: bozza Recovery, le news

18:05 Covid Lombardia, oggi 2.304 contagi e 57 morti: bollettino 23 aprile

17:53 Covid Piemonte, oggi 1.099 contagi e 19 morti: bollettino 23 aprile

17:51 Covid Italia, oggi 14.761 contagi e 342 morti: bollettino 23 aprile

17:50 Vaccino Johnson&Johnson, nel Lazio certificato vaccinale dopo 72 ore

17:32 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.221 contagi e 23 morti: bollettino del 23 aprile

17:30 Covid Campania, oggi 1.970 contagi e 49 morti: bollettino 23 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comscore Continues with Innovations in Italy

23 aprile 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Introduction of new products and developments to existing solutions in Italy mark expansion of measurement suite in key market for Comscore

MILAN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, again showed its continued dedication to innovations in one of its key markets, Italy. Following the expansion of Predictive Audiences - the first of its kind GDPR-friendly, cookie-free targeting capability - to more European markets, including Italy, last month, Comscore is now rolling out further developments to its measurement suite.

The latest enhancement to Comscore's digital audience measurement solution increases granularity in age reporting for Italy in both Mobile Metrix and MMX Multi-Platform with the introduction of two new age targets: 35 to 44 and 45+ years old. The expanded demographics will allow publishers, advertisers and agencies to leverage Comscore Mobile Metrix and MMX Multi-Platform to further segment online consumers, allowing for a deeper understanding of how audiences consume online and video across desktop, smartphones and tablets.

This announcement follows the introduction of CTV measurement capabilities across the UK, Germany and Australia, with more countries to follow in 2021, and are part of the ongoing commitment by Comscore to continue strengthening its international footprint as well as its dedication to European video measurement.

"The media landscape and consumption patterns are evolving fast. To meet the challenges that come with this evolution, at Comscore we are constantly expanding our capabilities," said Joris Goossens, Executive Vice President for EMEA & APAC at Comscore. "We are delighted to be offering the Italian market our latest innovations and developments to continue delivering best in class measurement."

"We are excited to see so many innovations coming to the Italian market," said Fabrizio Angelini, CEO, Sensemakers. "The introduction of predictive audiences, new developments to the existing measurement suite and plans for additional improvements in the near future, demonstrates the dedication of Comscore to delivering true cross-media measurement to our clients in Italy."

About Comscore Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and linear TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327730/comScore_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Comscore Continues with Innovations in Italy Italia key market key
Vedi anche
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza