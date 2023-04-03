Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Aprile 2023
18:53
Comviva steps up investment in Western Markets for accelerating growth

03 aprile 2023 | 12.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the appointment of key executives for accelerating growth. The new leaders will specifically aim to support Comviva's strategic vision based on new market expansion and deeper client relationships in an accelerating digital economy.

Paul Barowsky has assumed the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer with the primary responsibility for driving expansion in North America and European markets. Paul has rich experience in scaling up businesses in North America and joins in with an impressive track record of driving growth for technology and telecommunication businesses, having previously held senior leadership roles at Syniverse and CISCO.

Vineeth Rajagopalwill drive the North American strategy and head the global Partner and Alliances Program. He shall be responsible for building and maintaining strategic partnerships and alliances globally. Vineeth joins in with over 15 years of experience in the industry and has worked with top consulting companies such as Accenture and Deloitte.

Parashar Vijaybhai joins the leadership team and shall be leading the Customer Success Manager organization (CSM) for North America. He will be responsible for ensuring customer success by ensuring a positive customer experience and delivering desired business outcomes.

Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Comviva, said, "This is a forward step in our Comviva 2.0 growth & transformation vision, and I am excited to welcome Paul, Vineeth, and Parashar to be a part of this journey. With their expertise and experience, we are confident to accelerate growth and expand our footprint globally. We shall continue to invest and shore up key capabilities going forward to realize our growth objectives."

Paul Barowsky said, "I am delighted to join Comviva at such an exciting time. Comviva's solutions have already made a significant impact in the industry and there is a far greater global opportunity that will arise in the future. I look forward to my association as we expand to become a distinctive leader as a digital success provider for the world."

Comviva also recently unveiled its new Center of Excellence in the Netherlands to offer a more globally integrated innovation and delivery experience to clients. The Netherlands center shall be the delivery hub for European markets further scaling digital capabilities around the portfolio of FinTech, MarTech and DigiTech solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046253/Paul_Barowsky.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-steps-up-investment-in-western-markets-for-accelerating-growth-301788187.html

