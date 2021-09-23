Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
10:04
comunicato stampa

Comviva unveils next generation MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio

23 settembre 2021 | 09.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Launches the next-generation AI powered omni-channel Marketing Platform with a new digital marketing and enhanced loyalty & rewards solution

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its exciting new capabilities to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) deliver personalized customer experience at scale and drive growth.

The new launch marks an acceleration of the Telecom industry's move towards a technology-led, integrated platform play for digital engagement and customer lifetime value - which is already a key disrupter in other industries.

The new solutions announcements include:

MobiLytixTM Marketing StudioXMobiLytixTM Digital MarketingMobiLytixTM Rewards

Comviva's new MobiLytixTM Marketing Studio platform, provides Communication Service Providers (CSPs) with one-stop capabilities to execute omni-channel high-impact marketing programs for boosting revenue and customer lifetime value. With a new Digital Marketing solution, enhanced Rewards and loyalty platform, results-proven AI and Real Time Marketing products capabilities, the new Comviva platform empowers businesses to take full control of customer engagement across the entire lifecycle and deliver differentiated real-time digital experiences at scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoranjan 'Mao' Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, "Our strategy to unleash personalized digital experience at scale is delivering immense value and growth for our customers. I am thrilled to announce the launch of our next generation MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio that delivers an AI-powered seamless digital experience to customer across channels. These are exciting times, and we are proud to be taking the lead in shaping the agenda of best-in-class customer experience in the industry."

Amit Sanyal, EVP & Chief Operating Officer - Consumer Value Solutions at Comviva said, "Delivering personalized, contextual digital experience in real-time and at scale is the next big thing for marketers. We are happy to take the forward step in this direction. With MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio, we are creating new capabilities and benchmarks to maximize digital experience in real-time through technology. Each solution, used either stand-alone or in combination, shall help businesses to drive impactful business outcomes."

MobiLytix™ is one of the leading marketing platforms globally that unifies customer engagement, data science and intelligent AI driven automation capabilities within a single platform to execute campaigns real-time and at scale. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, organizations can improve customer experience, increase customer lifetime value, and drive revenue growth. With over 200 million deployed customer base and clients achieving incremental revenue of 8% and more, MobiLytix™ has a proven track record of customer success.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep MehtaPR & Corporate Communications Comviva Technologies Ltd. Email: pr@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza