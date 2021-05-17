Conduent Transportation Expands in UK with Highways England Contract for Automated Free-Flow Charging Solution

Contract marks a significant expansion for Conduent’s Road Usage Charging business in the UK and Europe

Company to enable an improved motorist experience for the Dartford-Thurrock Crossing of the River Thames

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced it was selected by the UK Department of Transport’s Highways England to implement and manage an automated free-flow charging solution for the Dartford-Thurrock Crossing of the River Thames east of London. The value of the contract is £128 million (approximately US $178 million) over 10 and a half years.

The contract marks a significant expansion for Conduent’s Road Usage Charging business in the UK and Europe. The company is currently the industry leader in automated or electronic tolling across the United States, hosting some of the largest electronic road usage charging systems and customer service centers in the world. Conduent Transportation also currently provides curbside management services in the UK, as well as public transit fare collection and validation systems for operators in France, Belgium, Italy and other European nations.

“We are delighted to announce the award of this contract for the second generation of free-flow charging at Dartford Crossing,” said Malcolm Dare, Executive Director, Commercial and Procurement at Highways England. “The removal of the payment booths and introduction of free-flow charging at Dartford in 2014 not only helped to reduce congestion for the growing number of people using the crossing, it also provided much more flexibility for people to pay. We’re extremely excited to be working alongside Conduent as we move into the next phase of free-flow charging at Dartford.”

“This award demonstrates our commitment to our global strategy for growth while continuing to provide effective, end-to-end solutions for our clients,” said Mark Brewer, Group President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Building on our strong UK and European presence and capabilities, we are dedicated to delivering a successful program for Highways England and its customers.”

The Dartford-Thurrock Crossing, which consists of two tunnels and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, is used by approximately 165,000 vehicles per day, making it one of the busiest road routes in Britain. Following an 18-month deployment period, Conduent will provide improved customer self-service capabilities, state-of-the art roadside equipment and the latest generation of license plate recognition technology. Enhanced self-service options will improve the customer experience by facilitating payments for pre-paid and pay-as-you-go customers.

The free-flow solution will also maintain the existing traffic safety and environmental benefits at the crossing, helping to reduce vehicle congestion and emissions. With a workforce based in Leeds, the company will provide account management, payment processing and customer support services including a call center and website.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning road usage charging, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: https://ml.globenewswire.com/1.0/snippet/809/eng#lg=1&slide=0

About ConduentConduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.comNeil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, giles.goodburn@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.