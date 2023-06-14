Conduent Transportation Selected to Provide New EMV Contactless Payment Technology for Buses in Verona, Italy

Pilot project of the new technology will begin on a Verona airport bus line this month

MILAN, Italy and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced its selection by transport operator Azienda Trasporti Verona (ATV) to provide new contactless payment technology for the public buses in Verona, Italy.

Conduent will provide contactless EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) payment technology that will allow passengers to pay with debit and credit cards, as well as NFC-enabled digital wallets on board ATV buses. This month, Conduent and ATV are starting a pilot project of the EMV technology on the Airlink bus service between Verona Porta Nuova railway station and Verona airport.

Following the pilot, Conduent will provide ticket validators that will be progressively installed, starting in the fall, on the 540 buses that serve the city of Verona and suburban network.

“This is another important ticketing modernization project we’ve undertaken on the Verona and suburban bus network,” said Massimo Bettarello, President of ATV. “Technology plays an increasingly important role in making everyday tasks easier and faster, which is why we wanted to implement this Conduent Transportation technology to ensure our transportation networks and our passengers benefit from the convenience and safety of EMV technology.”

“Our teams continue to build strong relationships with transit authorities throughout Italy, particularly in the Veneto region. This is our first opportunity to work with ATV, and we are proud to be their partner,” said Lou Keyes, President of Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Modernizing the ticketing system in Verona is a significant investment in improving the transportation experience for the traveling public. Conduent is ready to deliver the latest technology that supports the growing demand for contactless payments in transportation similar to other customer buying experiences.”

Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world. In October 2022, Conduent was selected to provide an EMV contactless payment system for the Venice public transit network. Last month, Conduent was selected by the State of Victoria, Australia, to implement an advanced, contactless payment account-based ticketing system.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

About ConduentConduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

