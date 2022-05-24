Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 22:42
comunicato stampa

Configit Introduces Breakthrough System-Level Configuration Solution

24 maggio 2022 | 14.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Configit's Industry-First Solution Enables System-Level Modeling with 2D and 3D Visualization, Dramatically Reducing Engineering Effort, Risk and Cost

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced new breakthrough capabilities in its market-leading solution Configit Ace ®, which takes CLM to the next level by introducing industry-first, system-level configuration.

Organizations need the ability to not just configure individual products, but also complex systems of multiple, inter-dependent products or components, which has been an industry challenge. Configit Ace now addresses this challenge by providing a comprehensive, system-level CLM solution.

With these enhancements, Configit Ace provides:

®

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "Until now, system-level configuration involving multiple inter-dependent products, sub-systems or components hasn't been possible for organizations using a CLM approach to model configurable systems. The enhanced Configit Ace solution is truly a game changer, enabling more organizations to benefit from Configuration Lifecycle Management – including faster time-to-market, lower cost, lesser risk in quoting processes and increased efficiency."

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation (VT)™ technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy to use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: https://configit.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

