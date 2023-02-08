Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Configit's Ace Becomes a Unity Verified Solution, Delivering an Immersive 3D Product Configuration Experience for Customers

08 febbraio 2023 | 10.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Configit Ace's plug-in for Unity Forma enables companies to provide their customers with the ability to place orders in a fully integrated, self-service 3D product configurator

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that its Configit Ace® is now a Unity Verified Solution. Additionally, the two companies have co-developed a connector between the Configit Ace and Unity Forma, providing manufacturers with best-in-class configuration and 3D visualization technology. This enables manufacturers to provide self-service to their end-customers of highly complex products using a 3D product configurator.

As a Unity Verified Solutions, Configit has undergone a vigorous review process to ensure that it meets Unity's highest standards. Unity Verified Solutions are offered by domain experts who are committed to providing high-quality solutions and support, meaning that years down the road when a product is being distributed, developers can depend on the Verified Solution to still be supported.

The Configit Ace plug-in for Unity Forma, available today via the Unity Asset Store:

Johan Salenstedt, CEO of Configit, said: "Becoming part of Unity's Verified Solution ecosystem will enable us to help more customers with enhanced product configuration functionality. Unity's visualization product, Forma, unlocks major efficiencies in content production, enabling businesses to rapidly import 3D product data to visualize models and all of their variants in real-time 3D. Our Configit Ace® API will provide an immersive 3D experience of the product for customers. That's a great fit for the needs of our customers that manufacture highly complex products and Unity's customers, as well."

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: https://configit.com/ 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/configits-ace-becomes-a-unity-verified-solution-delivering-an-immersive-3d-product-configuration-experience-for-customers-301741747.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza plug in Configit Ace's plug in Configit's ace Becomes provido
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza