Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 13:12
comunicato stampa

Consip Taps DXC Technology for Italian Public Administration Digitalization

29 marzo 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROME, Italy, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, has signed a contract with Consip to digitally transform public administrations across Italy's public sector.

Consip is the procurement arm of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). It operates as Italy's central purchasing body, supporting government organizations in their procurement activities and helping to direct complex and innovative transformation projects.

Awarded three separate contracts, DXC has been chosen alongside a selection of technology service providers to accelerate the digitization of public sector services to maximize value for Italian citizens. The contracts are part of the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is investing in digitalization and innovation to ensure Italy becomes more sustainable, resilient, and prepared for future economic and social challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement, which commences in 2023, covers the following areas:

DXC will provide mission-critical IT infrastructure, network, and security services as part of PNRR projects. DXC will use its expertise to manage and develop complex hybrid cloud systems. The agreement includes operational management of data center infrastructure and 24/7 remote monitoring to help government organizations visualize, evaluate, and prioritize cybersecurity investments.

DXC and nine IT services providers will be responsible for migrating public administrations to the cloud, strengthening the ability to implement digital services throughout Italy and enhance citizen experiences. Using DXC's Cloud Right approach, government organizations will benefit from hybrid solutions which are customized for maximum value, accelerating service speeds and reducing costs.

DXC will lead and manage the digital transformation of the Italian public health sector. Healthcare is a strategic sector for Italy, with technological advances at the center of every citizens' quality of life and medical experience. DXC will draw on its experience in the field, helping healthcare organizations operate more efficiently through a broad portfolio of solutions that include consulting and innovative technology platforms.

"These agreements with Consip demonstrate our commitment to supporting Italian national infrastructure in a crucial phase of its digital transformation," said Eugenio Maria Bonomi, Managing Director of DXC Technology Italia.

"The public sector has an ever-growing volume of data, applications and systems that need to be carefully managed," added Nicola Mangia, Italy Public Sector General Manager of DXC Technology. "We are proud to be delivering the secure, reliable, and innovative technological infrastructure which forms the backbone of digital services for Italian citizens."

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Cristina Pipolo, Head of Marketing and Communications, DXC Technology, Italy, cristina.pipolo@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042967/DXC_Technology_Company_Consip_Taps_DXC_Technology_for_Italian_Pu.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consip-taps-dxc-technology-for-italian-public-administration-digitalization-301784381.html

