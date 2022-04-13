Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Aprile 2022
13:56
comunicato stampa

Console Connect Launches CloudRouter®

13 aprile 2022 | 12.57
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HONG KONG and BRISBANE, Australia, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKT (SEHK: 6823) –  Console Connect has today relaunched CloudRouter® to deliver global virtual routing across one of the world's largest high-performance networks.

 

Console Connect's CloudRouter® removes the complexity of network configuration and management by creating a secure, dedicated and on-demand network between different network endpoints, such as cloud and SaaS applications, enterprise locations, other networks, and more.

CloudRouter® creates a virtual full mesh among network endpoints, ensuring that network traffic benefits from enhanced routing between data centre locations and the cloud. The solution empowers enterprises to privately and securely connect any cloud to any cloud, or any cloud to any location, without dedicated hardware.

CloudRouter® leverages Console Connect's own global, high-performance network, which includes a redundant and resilient global subsea cable network, and allows users to select from different tiers of Class of Service in order to prioritise traffic for critical applications in their network architecture.

Paul Gampe, CTO of Console Connect and founder of CloudRouter®, said, "CloudRouter® is back. Through a series of enhancements, Console Connect has taken CloudRouter® beyond multi-cloud connectivity and given our users the ability to create a scalable virtual full-meshed network that ebbs and flows according to the needs of their business."

Console Connect was an early pioneer in the development of virtual routing solutions for multi-cloud environments, and first launched CloudRouter® in 2015 as a collaborative open-source project to create a powerful, easy-to-use router designed for the cloud.

The global pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and organisations today are more committed to the cloud than ever before. Gartner estimates that 75% of organisations that have already invested in cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service will go on to adopt multi-cloud strategies by the end of 2022. 

Console Connect provides direct access to the world's largest cloud platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, Alibaba Cloud and more, through a choice of over 150 cloud on-ramps worldwide.

Michael Glynn, Vice President of Digital Innovation of Console Connect, said, "CloudRouter® is a game changer for Console Connect that enables our users to connect their different cloud and SaaS applications at the click of a button without the need to install, manage or maintain any equipment. CloudRouter® also provides endless opportunities for users to extend their network environment without worrying about additional network configuration and management."

Businesses can instantly use CloudRouter® to connect between different cloud platforms and cloud regions, automate their data backup and recovery between clouds with optimised, reliable and redundant connectivity, and establish secure and fast connections to multiple SaaS providers.

With the addition of a Console Connect Access Port, businesses can also dynamically link their enterprise locations and network environments, including data centres, Wide Area Networks (WAN) and last mile access, with the ability to connect IoT devices across more than 100 countries coming soon. This opens up opportunities for enterprises to use CloudRouter® to connect their private WAN with the cloud to support hybrid environments.

A range of on-demand services are available to Console Connect users through a single Access Port, including Layer 2 interconnections between a global footprint of over 800 data centres, remote peering at some of the world's largest Internet Exchanges, enhanced Internet access and global IoT connectivity.

About Console Connect

Console Connect is a platform for the Software Defined Interconnection® of applications and infrastructures. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections among a global ecosystem of enterprises, networks, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT providers and applications providers.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected users and communities.

Accessible from 800+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can access a broad range of native and third party solutions.

To learn more about Console Connect, please visit www.consoleconnect.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783771/Console_Connect_CloudRouter.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783770/Console_Connect_Logo.jpg

 

   

