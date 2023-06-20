Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Continuing on the road to success: Sedus Stoll Group closes 2022 financial year with record turnover

20 giugno 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOGERN, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With sales of EUR 238.1 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able to record sales gains of 21.5 % in the 2022 financial year. Abroad, the group of companies achieved revenues of around 109.4 million euros and consolidated its position as an international player with an increase of 23.5 %.

"Despite the pandemic and other difficult conditions, the Sedus Stoll Group has continued to invest anti-cyclically in solutions for New Work and modern, flexible workplaces," explains Daniel Kittner, Board Member for Sales and Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "In addition to developing timely product solutions, we consistently invested in the digitalisation of smart, cloud-based solutions for hybrid working. In addition to this, the goal of consistently sustainable production processes was continuously pursued and implemented. All these strategic decisions clearly paid off in the 2022 financial year. While the office furniture industry posted 8% growth compared to the previous year, the Sedus Stoll Group achieved an historic record turnover."

Incoming orders of around 248 million euros were also at a record level, thus guaranteeing a solid basis for the start of the current 2023 financial year. This success is partly due to the numerous major projects that were won in cooperation with specialist dealers at home and abroad.

The commissioning of the new "Futura 2" plant at the Geseke site in summer 2023 will provide a significant production boost. "Futura 2" complements the existing production line from 2012; box furniture can be produced from batch size 1 and according to individual customer requirements. The automated panel cutting process reduces throughput times and significantly speeds up production processes.

"The investment in the new production line is the largest single investment in the history of Sedus Stoll AG," explains Kittner. "Due to the consistent expansion of our product range, especially in recent years, the utilisation of our production facilities has also grown. By commissioning 'Futura 2', we are building up further capacity to meet the strong demand more quickly."

Picture available: http://www.apimages.com

Press office+49-7751-84-320sedus@real-communications.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/continuing-on-the-road-to-success-sedus-stoll-group-closes-2022-financial-year-with-record-turnover-301855057.html

