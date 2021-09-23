Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:14 Salov, con metodo Berio olio certificato e sostenibile

16:12 Vaccino Novavax, chiesta a Oms autorizzazione uso d'emergenza

16:07 Insulti razzisti a Maignan, identificato e denunciato tifoso Juve

15:59 Covid oggi VdA, 6 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 23 settembre

15:57 Innocenti: 'Un giorno vorrei tra eroi sport anche giocatori rugby'

15:53 Incursione cinese nei cieli di Taiwan, blitz con 24 aerei

15:51 Covid oggi Lazio, 372 contagi e 12 morti. A Roma 184 nuovi casi

15:49 Salov presenta il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità per un impegno a 360 gradi

15:48 A Cagliari varato progetto superboat, Iaconianni e Chessa lanciano il Fim Sardinia Grand Prix

15:41 Maccari (Salov): "Innoviamo per produrre meglio consumando meno"

15:29 Omicidio Cremona, uccisa a coltellate in casa: si cerca il figlio

15:22 Biogas Italy 2021, le prospettive in Europa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ConvaTec Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Biomarker Study in Wound Infections

23 settembre 2021 | 13.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Veeva Vault CDMS to manage clinical data for trial in detection of infections in complex wounds

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products company providing therapies focused on the management of chronic conditions, has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning for their upcoming study on the detection of wound infections.

To aid accurate and timely detection of wound infection in clinical practice, ConvaTec and partners have developed a new infection biomarker detection technology based on the combined measurement of the following three biomarkers: wound pH, activity of human neutrophil elastase (HNE), and myeloperoxidase (MPO) host enzymes. This proof-of-concept study will explore the effectiveness of a novel combination of biomarkers, pH, HNE, and MPO, in detecting wound infection.

A secondary objective of the trial is to explore the relationship between molecular microbiological analysis of swab samples and wound biopsies with the biomarkers pH, HNE, and MPO.

This is a multi-center, international, analytical performance study expected to take approximately 20 weeks to complete and aims to enroll between 75 and 90 subjects.

Veeva MedTech is proud to support companies like ConvaTec with Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for clinical data capture, cleaning, and coding. For more information on Vault CDMS, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultCDMS.

Additional Information Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu 

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

 

Contact:

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Kiran MayVeeva Systems+44-796-643-2912kiran.may@veeva.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza trial in detection trial Biomarker Study dato
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Milano, Bernardo non esclude no vax in giunta
News to go
Gratta e vinci rubato a Napoli, anziana incasserà 500mila euro
News to go
Eitan per ora resta in Israele, "starà 3 giorni con zia e 3 con nonno"
News to go
Calcio, il Genoa diventa americano
News to go
Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, seconda dose aumenta efficacia al 94%
News to go
Camorra, maxi-confisca da 17 milioni al clan Mallardo
News to go
Giorgio Parisi primo fisico italiano della lista dei 'cacciatori' di Nobel
News to go
Green pass bis, ok della Camera
News to go
Covid, bollettino 22 settembre
News to go
Elezioni Milano, 13 candidati in corsa
News to go
Milano, settimana della Fashion week
News to go
Saman, lo zio arrestato a Parigi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza