26 aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:05
Converge Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date

26 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2023 on Tuesday May 9th, 2023 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 8:00 am EST hosted by the Converge leadership team. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update. 

Conference Call Details: Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2023Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link: Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGB

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:Confirmation #: 19352249Toronto: 416-764-8609North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:Germany: 08007240293Ireland: 1800939111Spain: 900834776Switzerland: 0800312635United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/41om1vV

Recording Playback:Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGBToronto: 416-764-8677North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541Replay Code: 352249 #Expiry Date: May 17th, 2023

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

About Converge Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: investors@convergetp.com, Phone: 416-360-1495

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-announces-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-conference-call-date-301807727.html

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza