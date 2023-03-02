Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:24
comunicato stampa

Converge Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

02 marzo 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the full fiscal year and three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday March 15th, 2023 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 16th, 2023, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Thomas Volk, Board Chair, Shaun Maine, Group Chief Executive Officer, Richard Lecoutre, Chief Financial Officer, and Greg Berard, Global President and Chief Executive Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update. 

Conference Call Details:Date: Thursday, March 16th, 2023Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link: Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/KZ5EdX0d7Yn

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:Confirmation #: 72210906Toronto: 416-764-8609North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:Germany: 08007240293Ireland: 1800939111Spain: 900834776Switzerland: 0800312635United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back without operator assistance via https://emportal.ink/3k71T12.

Recording Playback:Webcast Link -  https://app.webinar.net/KZ5EdX0d7YnToronto: 416-764-8677North American Toll Free:  1-888-390-0541Replay Code: 210906 #Expiry Date: March 23rd, 2023

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email:  investors@convergetp.com, Phone:  416-360-1495

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-conference-call-date-301760559.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
