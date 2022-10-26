Converge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its third quarter for the three and nine month period ended September 30th, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Lecoutre, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 9th, 2022Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link:Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/kOdERzOlj7K

Participant Dial-in Details:Confirmation #: 18195364Toronto: 416-764-8609North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:Germany: 08007240293Ireland: 1800939111Spain: 900834776Switzerland: 0800312635United Kingdom: 08006522435

Recording Playback:A recording of the webcast will be available after the call using the following link:Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/kOdERzOlj7KExpiry Date: November 9th, 2023

A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

