Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:33 Spazio, Asi: "Svelati misteri su buchi neri e galassie con 'super lenti' italiane"

16:25 Grillo torna in scena, a febbraio in tour con nuovo spettacolo

16:08 Lotta allo spreco e povertà, l'impegno di associazioni e imprese

16:04 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.279 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 1.701 casi

16:01 Apmarr: "Godere del tempo libero è un diritto"

15:56 Al via progetto 'Si Può' per tempo libero e turismo accessibili

15:55 Governo Meloni, Cucchi: "Nessun pregiudizio malgrado offese da centrodestra"

15:53 Covid oggi Calabria, 691 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 26 ottobre

15:50 Made in Italy, Ferro: 'Per Ice nuove sfide, introdotte 20 azioni nuove'

15:46 Audio Berlusconi, Gelmini: "Non sono sorpresa, denunciai ambiguità"

15:45 Atp Vienna 2022, Sinner supera primo turno

15:44 Export, Ferro (Ice): 'Eccellenza made in Italy ha reagito meglio di altri Paesi a crisi Covid'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Converge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

26 ottobre 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its third quarter for the three and nine month period ended September 30th, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Lecoutre, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update. 

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 9th, 2022Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link:Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/kOdERzOlj7K

Participant Dial-in Details:Confirmation #: 18195364Toronto: 416-764-8609North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:Germany: 08007240293Ireland: 1800939111Spain: 900834776Switzerland: 0800312635United Kingdom: 08006522435

Recording Playback:A recording of the webcast will be available after the call using the following link:Webcast Link -  https://app.webinar.net/kOdERzOlj7KExpiry Date: November 9th, 2023

A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com. 

For further information: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email:  investors@convergetp.com, Phone:  416-360-1495

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-conference-call-date-301659417.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza corporate update call Date will release aggiornamento di un programma
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, Meloni ottiene fiducia alla Camera con 235 sì
News to go
Furto di milioni di credenziali online: Brescia indaga con Fbi
Cambiamenti climatici, colpite 189 milioni di persone all’anno
News to go
Russia, confermata in appello condanna a 9 anni per Griner
News to go
Catania, sequestrato a Librino piccolo arsenale e 6 chili di hashish
News to go
Caro bollette, proteste a Palermo
News to go
Gb, Sunak riceve incarico da Carlo III
News to go
Napoli, 11 arresti per usura
News to go
Oggi è il World Pasta Day 2022
News to go
Meloni alla Camera: "Non sarà una navigazione semplice"
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi
Meloni alla Camera, cosa ha detto su fascismo e leggi razziali - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza