Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:35 Sanremo 2023, Morandi su uno sgabello balla con la Egonu

22:56 Sanremo 2023, 'giallo' su presunta bestemmia Grignani ma lui smentisce

22:35 Sanremo 2023, Morandi 'dimentica' Tom Morello nel selfie con i Maneskin

22:21 Sanremo 2023, Ariston in piedi per i Maneskin

22:00 Conduttore tv insulta deputato, arriva multa record da 3,5 milioni

21:56 Trump, Meta ripristina i suoi account su Fb e Instagram

21:38 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus mette i follower in tasca: ironia Fiorello e Ferragni

21:36 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente oggi 9 febbraio 2023

21:23 Ucraina, console Milano: "Bene incontro Zelensky-Meloni"

21:20 Sanremo 2023, Grignani si ferma: "Scusate, colpa mia"

21:13 Sanremo 2023, al Comune offerta per 'scippare' Festival alla Rai. L'assessore: "Valuteremo"

20:42 Sanremo 2023, Maneskin-show. Egonu: "Amo l'Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Converge Increases Global Revolving Credit Facility by $100 Million to $600 Million Under Existing Accordion Feature

09 febbraio 2023 | 22.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has increased its $500 million global revolving credit facility (the "Global Credit Facility") to $600 million under its accordion feature on its existing credit terms. J.P. Morgan and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are joint lead arrangers, with the Bank of Nova Scotia, the Toronto-Dominion Bank, and the Bank of Montreal participating in the lender group.

This increase will provide additional capacity to allow the Company to borrow under its multi-currency facility to fund Converge's ongoing expansion globally. Generally, for U.S. dollar borrowings under the credit facility, the applicable interest rate will be based on SOFR rate plus applicable margin of 1.25% to 2.25%.

"We are pleased to have the support of our banks, which strengthens our liquidity position on attractive terms and supports our disciplined acquisition strategy in North America and Europe," stated Shaun Maine, Group CEO of Converge. "We are well positioned to continue creating value for our shareholders through organic and inorganic growth and strategic capital deployment."

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, the timing and amount of potential purchases and the cancellation of Common Shares under the NCIB, the entering into of the Agreement, the Company's belief that repurchasing shares is an appropriate use of available funds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon various assumptions that, while the Company considers reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

The TSX has not reviewed the information provided under this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: investors@convergetp.com, Phone: 416-360-1495

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-increases-global-revolving-credit-facility-by-100-million-to-600-million-under-existing-accordion-feature-301743426.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10159 en US Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza joint lead arrangers Million global revolving credit facility Bank of Montreal participating Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Confindustria: "No a linea tedesca su aiuti di Stato"
News to go
Case green, primo via libera a direttiva europea
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, flashmob USB per chiedere aiuti per tutti
News to go
Ucraina, saltano bilaterali: leader Ue incontrano Zelensky a gruppi
News to go
Cospito resta al 41 bis, Nordio rigetta istanza revoca
News to go
Corte dei Conti: "Non limitare responsabilità erariale, rischio infiltrazioni"
News to go
Caporalato, oltre 50 lavoratori sfruttati: un arresto
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky all'Ue: "Grazie per sostegno a nostro popolo"
News to go
Scuola, esame terza media 2023: tre prove scritte e un colloquio
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, oltre 16mila morti
News to go
Emendamenti Milleproroghe, intesa governo-maggioranza
News to go
Foggia, tre arresti per omicidio Lafranceschina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza