Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results

20 giugno 2023 | 22.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 20th 2023. The results of the vote at the Company's virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

i.  Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge, or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

# Votes For

% Votes For

# VotesAgainst

% VotesAgainst

Shaun Maine

97,037,400

99.79 %

201,352

0.21 %

Thomas Volk

93,554,207

96.21 %

3,684,545

3.79 %

Brian Phillips

71,972,698

74.02 %

25,266,055

25.98 %

Nathan Chan

93,309,674

95.96 %

3,929,078

4.04 %

Ralph Garcea

80,383,107

82.67 %

16,855,645

17.33 %

Darlene Kelly

96,278,769

99.01 %

959,983

0.99 %

Toni Rinow

93,622,330

96.28 %

3,616,422

3.72 %

ii.  Appointment of Auditors

By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge. The results of the ballot were as follows:

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

98,617,453

99.98 %

22,222

0.02 %

About Converge Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Email: investors@convergetp.com, Phone: 416-360-1495

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-corp-reports-agm-voting-results-301855895.html

