Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:29 Sanremo 2022, Amadeus: "Da cattolico non sono stato turbato da Achille Lauro"

14:27 Vaccino under 5, pediatri: "Favorevoli, possibile richiamo una volta l'anno"

14:12 Covid oggi Italia, cabina di regia con Draghi

14:11 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 2 febbraio

14:10 Giannini: "Zaniolo? Pinto parla poco, se lo fa è in accordo con la proprietà"

13:59 Covid oggi Fvg, 3.497 contagi e 14 morti: bollettino 2 febbraio

13:59 Sanremo 2022, vescovo contro Achille Lauro: "Ha profanato battesimo" - Video

13:57 Covid oggi Puglia, 7.141 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 2 febbraio

13:55 Laureus Awards, la Nazionale di Mancini candidata agli Oscar dello sport

13:51 Monica Vitti, Sophia Loren: "Una grande perdita per tutti"

13:49 Covid oggi Veneto, 14.190 contagi e 30 morti: bollettino 2 febbraio

13:39 Giornata Nazionale delle vittime civili delle guerre e dei conflitti nel mondo, Anvcg e Anci insieme

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Conversations with Nobel Prize Winners: The Fondazione Menarini launches their 'Dialogs Beyond Borders' series

02 febbraio 2022 | 12.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are the heroes that have inspired the careers of Nobel Prize winners? What difficulties have they encountered and how did they overcome them? Each and every one of us can now delve into the careers and personal lives of some of the biggest names in the world of science thanks to "Dialogs Beyond Borders," a new section on the website of the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini, with interviews given by scientists of the calibre ofLouis Ignarro, Donna Strickland and Barry Marshall.

"My father was originally from Torre del Greco and my mother from Panarea. They first met in the United States, before the Second World War: my English was very poor at first and, as you can imagine, my parents were not able to help me much with reading and writing. But fortunately I have always been very curious, even at a young age. Mine has truly been an American Success Story," commented Louis Ignarro, Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine "for his contribution to discovering the effects of the nitric oxide molecule on the cardiovascular system."

Amongst the great names hosted in the "Beyond Borders" series, you can find Donna Strickland, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2018 for "revolutionary inventions in the field of laser physics," and Tasuku Honjo, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2018 for his research on how to use the immune system as a weapon to fight cancer. His studies in the field of immunotherapy, conducted alongside his colleague James Allison, are considered a milestone in the fight against cancer.

Just a click and you can listen to the story of Barry Marshallwho became Nobel Prize winner in Medicine in 2005 thanks to his discovery of the role of Helicobacter Pylori in ulcer disease.

"With this new format, we wanted to create an informal conversation with some of the great names in scientific research - many of whom are Nobel prize winners - and be able to explore some aspects of the personal lives of individuals who, through their studies and determination, have had a major impact on patients' lives and who might even inspire others to pursue a career in the Life Sciences sector," explained Lorenzo Melani, Chairman and Scientific Director of the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini.

The video interviews are available here: www.en.fondazione-menarini.it/Home/Dialogs-Beyond-Borders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739000/Prof_Tasuku_Honjo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738999/Fondazione_Internazionale_Menarini_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Salute_E_Benessere Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza ofLouis Ignarro website of the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini terra world
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2022, Massimo Ranieri: "Emozione forte per ritorno al Festival" - Video
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms per l'eccesso di rifiuti sanitari
News to go
Covid, il decalogo dei pediatri per gestire i bimbi positivi a casa
Sanremo 2022, anche Nilufar tra il pubblico emozionato che torna in platea
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Omicron 2, Oms: "Prematuro cantare vittoria"
News to go
Ancora morti sul lavoro, altre 3 vittime
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Draghi-Putin
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza