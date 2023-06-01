Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 13:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:39 Ucraina nella Nato, Meloni: "Porte aperte ma ne parliamo a Vilnius"

12:38 Roma, ritrovato 17enne sparito mentre andava a scuola: "Sta bene"

12:31 Sostenibilità, Meyer (E.On): "Agire insieme per transizione energetica"

12:24 Make Italy Green, il movimento di E.On arriva sul lago di Garda

12:16 Ucraina, Wagner via da Bakhmut: "Non risponderemo a pagliacci Mosca"

12:08 Roma, sparatoria a San Basilio: uccisa poliziotta

12:03 Principe Harry e Meghan Markle vicini al divorzio?

11:38 Siviglia-Roma, Damiano dei Maneskin contro l'arbitro Taylor

11:20 Ascolti tv, per Siviglia-Roma oltre 6,5 milioni di spettatori su Rai1

11:00 Giulia Tramontano, la sorella: "Una famiglia distrutta, ma grazie a chi ci ha aiutato"

11:00 Automobilismo, 1000 Miglia presenta i prossimi eventi negli Stati Uniti

11:00 Armi Ucraina, arriva settimo pacchetto: decreto in Gazzetta Ufficiale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CoolWallet Pro Celebrates Anniversary with Limited Edition Designs by International Artists

01 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolBitX, the leading hardware wallet maker, is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive collection in celebration of CoolWallet Pro's anniversary. This eclectic special edition features three renowned international artists: Neontenic from Italy, Senbenito from France, and Sergi Tugas from Spain. The exceptional collaborations bring together the worlds of art and technology, offering users a truly unique and visually captivating experience.

Italy's Neontenic, the acclaimed synthwave musician, is known for his futurist style that transforms synthetic sound into mesmerizing visual images, while French-born Senbenito, a similarly distinguished infrared photographer and artist, is celebrated for his captivating retrowave aesthetics that transports viewers to a spirited world of metropolitan neon lights for a vibrant and electrifying visual experience.

Finally, Spanish visionary surrealist artist, Sergi Tugas, brings his unique conceptual style to the CoolWallet Pro limited edition collection, in a celebration of his country's continued love story with the art of surrealism that dates back to the days of Dali and Goya. With his captivating artwork, Sergi captures raw emotions, taking us on a contemplative journey to explore dreams, fear, society, and humanity.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with these extraordinary artists to commemorate the anniversary of CoolWallet Pro," said Michael Ou, CEO at CoolBitX.

"Their exceptional talent and unique artistic styles perfectly complement the innovative technology and design of CoolWallet Pro, resulting in another truly special limited edition collection."

The limited edition CoolWallet Pro designs by Neontenic, Senbenito, and Sergi Tugas will be available for purchase starting from June 1st, 2023, exclusively through CoolBitX's official website coolwallet.io .

Lovers of art that intersects with cryptocurrency and NFT culture are advised not to miss this opportunity to collect and own a piece of digital art that seamlessly integrates with advanced hardware wallet security.

For more information about CoolWallet Pro's anniversary collection and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit coolwallet.io or follow CoolWallet on Twitter and Facebook.

About CoolBitX and CoolWallet:

CoolBitX is a leading provider of secure, user-friendly, and innovative blockchain security solutions. With a mission to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and the mass market, CoolBitX develops advanced hardware wallets and related blockchain technology products. Their flagship product, CoolWallet Pro, offers users unrivaled security features combined with a sleek and intuitive design.

About the Artists

Neontenic (Italy)

Biography: Neontenic is a celebrated synthwave musician and artist from Italy. Famed for his futurist style, his design transforms synthetic sound into a panoply of impactful visual imagery, inviting us to embark on an optical adventure of melodic escapade.

Links: Website/ Instagram

Senbenito (France)

Biography: Senbenito is an infrared photographer and artist from France. Celebrated for his retrowave aesthetics, his creation transports us into a spirited world of metropolitan neon lights.

Links Website/ Instagram

Sergi Tugas (Spain)

Biography: Sergi is a surrealist artist from Spain. Known for his conceptual style, his artwork captures raw emotions that take us on a contemplative journey to explore dreams, fear, society, and humanity.

Links: Website Instagram

High-resolution images and artist bios are available upon request.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085607/key_image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coolwallet-pro-celebrates-anniversary-with-limited-edition-designs-by-international-artists-301835402.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza leading hardware wallet maker This eclectic special CoolBitX hardware
Vedi anche
News to go
Trovato corpo di Giulia Tramontano, fidanzato confessa omicidio
News to go
Standard & Poor, manifatturiero ha ridotto attività produttiva
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno, Federconsumatori: in viaggio solo 15% italiani
News to go
Superbonus, Ance critica il governo: "Varare proroga"
News to go
Lavoratori transfrontalieri, ok Senato a ddl ratifica accordo Italia-Svizzera
News to go
Archeologia, 750 reperti tornano da Londra
News to go
Inflazione, Visco: "Rincorsa prezzi-salari si è mantenuta moderata"
News to go
Regeni, genitori: "Da oggi c'è una speranza in più"
News to go
Firenze, si staccano frammenti dalla Cupola del Brunelleschi
News to go
Cosenza, dispersa durante rafting: trovato corpo studentessa
News to go
Siviglia-Roma, a Budapest la finale di Europa League
News to go
Giulia Tramontano scomparsa, al vaglio telecamere e tabulati telefonici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza