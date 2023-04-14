Cooperation, regional stability at centre of Meloni's Ethiopia visit

Development cooperation, regional stability and migration will top the agenda during Italian premier Giorgia Meloni's visit to Ethiopia on Friday and Saturday for talks with top officials.

Meloni was set to meet African Union Commission president Moussa Faki Mahamat at its headquarters on her arrival in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa (at 4pm local time).

Italy considers Ethiopia's "stability and integrity" a strategic priority due to its position on the migration route from the Horn of Africa to North Africa and Europe.

Talks between Meloni and her Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed were slated for 6pm local time at the National Palace.

After a formal banquet in the evening, Meloni was due to meet with neighbouring Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Somalia is facing its worst drought in decades with around half the country's population requiring humanitarian aid, while al-Qaeda-aligned Al-Shabab insurgents still pose a terrorism threat.

The humanitarian crisis and conflict in Somalia are also understood to be the focus of trilateral talks scheduled on Saturday between Meloni, Mohamud and Ahmed.

Meloni will wrap up her visit with a tour of the Galileo Galilei Italian comprehensive school in Addis Ababa, attended by around 900 pupils.