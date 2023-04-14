Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:37
00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

Cooperation, regional stability at centre of Meloni's Ethiopia visit

14 aprile 2023
Redazione Adnkronos
Development cooperation, regional stability and migration will top the agenda during Italian premier Giorgia Meloni's visit to Ethiopia on Friday and Saturday for talks with top officials.

Meloni was set to meet African Union Commission president Moussa Faki Mahamat at its headquarters on her arrival in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa (at 4pm local time).

Italy considers Ethiopia's "stability and integrity" a strategic priority due to its position on the migration route from the Horn of Africa to North Africa and Europe.

Talks between Meloni and her Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed were slated for 6pm local time at the National Palace.

After a formal banquet in the evening, Meloni was due to meet with neighbouring Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Somalia is facing its worst drought in decades with around half the country's population requiring humanitarian aid, while al-Qaeda-aligned Al-Shabab insurgents still pose a terrorism threat.

The humanitarian crisis and conflict in Somalia are also understood to be the focus of trilateral talks scheduled on Saturday between Meloni, Mohamud and Ahmed.

Meloni will wrap up her visit with a tour of the Galileo Galilei Italian comprehensive school in Addis Ababa, attended by around 900 pupils.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Italy Ethiopia Meloni visit
