Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:38 Fendi, colpo grosso nel centro di Roma: rubate borse per 100mila euro

14:31 Scherma: Bebe Vio presenta le sue nuove mani bioniche, 'non vedo l'ora di fare tutti i gesti'

14:17 Spazio, avanza costellazione Iride: Telespazio vince gara Esa

13:59 Lnd e Macron ancora insieme, rinnovata partnership fino al 2025

13:38 Vino rosso potrebbe ridurre alcuni grassi nel sangue nemici cuore, al via studio

13:23 Silvestri: "Costretta a test Dna per tutelare mio figlio e mio compagno"

13:22 Finlandia, Sanna Marin si dimette da leader dei socialdemocratici

13:22 Bassetti: "Io mai indagato, miei aggressori e stalker condannati"

13:07 Innovazione, boom di ricerche online per il settore Smart Home

12:39 L'accordo, la modella di Playboy e il portiere: tutte le accuse a Trump

12:24 Camorra, moglie denuncia maltrattamenti: arrestato figlio Di Lauro

12:22 Nato, Cremlino: "Ingresso Finlandia è nuova minaccia per Russia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Coosto predicts their ChatGPT integration will create 90% of all social posts

05 aprile 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Coosto launches an integration with ChatGPT today and expects 90% of all social media posts from Coosto users to be created using this AI integration. 

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coosto today announced its integration with ChatGPT technology, which allows Coosto users to produce fully automated content linked to their brand and relevant market trends. The ChatGPT Content Generator takes into account factors such as message length per platform, tone of voice, market trends, language, and sentiment.

Tests have shown that automated content production is done in a fraction of the time compared to conventional content creation. In some cases, it was reported to be up to 98% faster, while maintaining quality.

The AI Content Generator is designed to support content creators instead of taking over their jobs. The level of input largely determines the quality of the automatically generated social media copy.

''Our background in AI made us embrace various AI models for several years. We have been following initiatives such as Open AI for quite some time, and it makes sense for us to work together in the world we operate in'', says CEO Toine Verheul. ''There are also dissenting voices around the use of AI, and we think that is actually positive. We need discussion for further development in the right direction'', Verheul adds. ''At Coosto, we see AI as a helpful tool for our customers, but the customer always remains in control.'

Coosto's AI Content Generator is as of now available for Coosto customers and can be tested for free by interested parties.

Learn more: www.coosto.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza ChatGPT integration will post posts all social media
Vedi anche
News to go
Sindacati, da aprile a maggio al via mobilitazione unitaria
News to go
Bonus 200 euro autonomi senza partita Iva, la scadenza
News to go
Ucraina, Macron e von der Leyen in Cina
News to go
Controlli in mense ospedali, Nas chiudono 7 cucine
News to go
Gerusalemme, blitz polizia Israele in moschea Al Aqsa
News to go
Pa, in arrivo 3mila assunzioni
News to go
Scuola, 50 mln per viaggi istruzione
News to go
Wikipedia nel mirino della Russia
News to go
Università, Mattarella: "Fondamentali per aiutare i giovani a interpretare nuovi scenari mondiali"
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Juve-Inter
News to go
Finlandia entra nella Nato
News to go
Frode bonus edilizi, 48 indagati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza