Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:11 Fdi: festeggia 10 anni in Piazza del Popolo: 3 nomi in pole per la corsa nel Lazio

19:08 Mondiali 2022, impresa storica Marocco: ai quarti un'africana per la quarta volta

19:05 Covid, mix vitamina D e Lattoferrina efficace in prevenzione: lo studio

18:58 Spagna-Marocco, un altro portiere 'eroe' pararigori: Yassine Bounou

18:48 Mondiali 2022, Marocco batte Spagna ai rigori e va ai quarti

18:27 Incontro Autogrill, Renzi: "Conte o si confonde o mente"

18:24 Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Da Bankitalia no critiche sostanziali, è ben fatta"

18:23 Pacifico (Anief): "Bene rinnovo contratto scuola, ora allineare indennità di vacanza contrattuale"

18:23 Meloni a Tirana: "Balcani occidentali possono contare sull'Italia"

18:12 Patuano (A2A): "Per transizione ecologica giusta salvaguardare nuove generazioni"

18:08 Vaccini Omicron 4-5, da Ema ok anche per cicli primari in bimbi e adulti

17:54 Calderone: "Welfare aziendale strumento centrale per migliorare condizioni lavoratori"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

COP15: An International Conference on Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss

06 dicembre 2022 | 12.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP15 on Biodiversity, to be held in Montreal from December 7 to 19, 2022, is a unique opportunity to debate issues related to the protection of nature. Collectif COP15, a collective of 94 Quebec civil society organizations, is organizing a major international conference from December 6 to 8 on solutions to the underlying causes of biodiversity loss.

This event responds repeated calls from the IPBES and IPCC for urgent systemic change by addressing the shared underlying causes of the two main, and interrelated, environmental crises: biodiversity loss and climate change.

The objective of the conference is to open a dialogue and lay out several courses of action that would address the issues involved in transforming both an economic model and a system of values that are harmful to nature.

In addition, the organizers hope to conclude the event by formally inviting stakeholders to continue this reflection on solutions to the underlying causes at future COPs, with climate and biodiversity combined.

Quotes: "We hope that the Conference on Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss will be one of COP15's great legacies. Civil society's leadership during COP15 -- organizing various events and mobilizing for the protection of life – is perhaps the best remedy to the prevailing atmosphere of cynicism, both countering it and spreading hope. Solutions exist, and we must create the space to hear and implement them."Alain Branchaud, biologist, executive director of SNAP Québec and spokesperson for Collectif COP15

"The Conference on Solutions to Underlying Causes brings together in Montreal a number of internationally renowned scientists from several continents: Africa, Europe and the Americas, in addition to many First Nations researchers. These experts, from a range of scientific disciplines, will examine the systemic transformations required in our economies and societies, both here and around the world, to counter the collapse of biodiversity and restore healthy ecosystems."Éric Pineault, professor and president of the scientific committee of the Institut des sciences de l'environnement at UQAM, and scientific director of the "Pôle sur la ville résiliente"

For further details on the conference: http://causessousjacentes.eventbrite.ca

Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity LossDecember 6 to 8, 2022Salle Polyvalente at the Pavillon Sherbrooke (UQAM)200 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H2X 1X5Métro Place-des-Arts

See the full programBook your free tickets

CONTACT: SNAP Québec, Charlène Daubenfeld, Communications Director, (514) 378-3880, communications@snapquebec.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961928/SNAP_Qu_bec_COP15__An_International_Conference_on_Solutions%C2%A0to_t.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop15-an-international-conference-on-solutions-to-the-underlying-causes-of-biodiversity-loss-301695673.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza Biodiversity loss held in Montreal loss major international conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, Mattarella: "Impegno va onorato"
News to go
Temperature polari in Europa
News to go
Copasir, Guerini eletto presidente
News to go
Ischia, proseguono le ricerche dell'ultima dispersa
News to go
Shopping e parrucchiere in orario di lavoro, misure per 9 dipendenti
News to go
Scuola, iscrizioni anno 2023/24: domande dal 9 al 30 gennaio
News to go
Catania, offrivano il '3x2' sulla droga: 26 indagati
News to go
Ucraina, droni di Kiev in territorio russo: colpite due basi
News to go
Scuola, solo una su tre è accessibile ai disabili
News to go
Iran, continuano le proteste: attesa mobilitazione generale
News to go
Eutanasia, associazione Coscioni: "Più di 20 Sos al mese"
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Crescita ricoveri dell'11% in 7 giorni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza