Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 20:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:37 Incidente Roma oggi, morta una donna. Grave bimbo di 4 anni

20:30 Nastri d'Argento 2023, sette premi a Marco Bellocchio che trionfa con 'Rapito'

20:28 Rissa tra genitori per partita figli, allenatore perde rene

20:20 Novantenne trovata morta a Pistoia, il figlio: "Sono stato io"

19:26 WhatsApp ora silenzia le chiamate sconosciute, la nuova funzione

19:14 Giochi Europei, oltre 7mila atleti pronti per 'il più grande evento da Londra 2012'

18:59 Al Teatro Massimo la presentazione del Premio Cristiana Matano

18:55 Edizione record per Taobuk, 200 opsiti da 30 paesi

18:42 Venus Williams vince a 43 anni? Barazzutti: "Tennis femminile in calo"

18:36 Messina, Retreat scientifico annuale con 100 ricercatori

18:21 Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video

18:21 Italia-Francia, Meloni: "Bene incontro con Macron, molte convergenze"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

COP28 President-Designate calls for climate finance reform to unlock Africa's clean energy potential

20 giugno 2023 | 18.29
LETTURA: 6 minuti

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

COP28 President-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, met H.E. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, along with energy ministers and leaders from other African nations, at the Africa Energy Forum in Nairobi, where he emphasized the importance of making climate finance more available, accessible, and affordable to enable countries in the continent to achieve their clean energy potential.

In a joint statement with the President-Designate, President Ruto commended the UAE, its leadership and the COP Presidency on their long-standing support for sustainable development and climate action. Kenya and COP28 will jointly champion actions to triple installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, and will cooperate on policy and scaling finance.

A joint working group has also been launched through the Africa Climate Summit and COP28 to focus on a just energy transition and unlocking climate finance to accelerate green growth in Africa.

With abundant clean energy resources, including wind, solar, hydro and geothermal sources, and precious metals, Africa "has the potential to emerge as a hub for renewable energies, and a significant driver of clean growth for the world," the President-Designate said. "But one major obstacle stands in its way. And that is a lack of available, accessible and affordable finance."

Clean energy investment in Africa represents only 2 percent of what is invested globally and less than 10 percent of the 120 billion dollars a year that is the "baseline requirement," Dr. Al Jaber said. "We need to be candid about the issues and determined to fix them," he stated.

The President-Designate repeated calls for developed nations to meet their historic commitment of delivering $100 billion a year in climate finance for developing nations, and reiterated the need for reform of international financial institutions (IFIs) and multilateral development banks (MDBs).

"We know that the current international financial architecture is not fit for purpose. IFIs and MDBs are not distributing concessional finance anywhere near quickly enough," he said. "Reform is urgently needed," and if this is not possible in time, "we must explore new mechanisms for lowering risk and massively expanding the flow of private investment to build a pipeline of bankable, sustainable clean energy projects."

Harmonizing standards for voluntary carbon markets could also help Africa to attract capital, while countries should also look at supportive policies and regulations to "help develop a favorable investment climate for the private sector," the President-Designate said.

Dr. Al Jaber hailed Kenya's success in providing 80 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources. "That didn't happen by accident," he said. "It happened because visionary government policies combined with smart investments met practical-minded people of action." Kenya will be a regional champion in the drive to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, the President-Designate said.

"Africa's potential as a clean energy giant is massive," Dr. Al Jaber said. "Developing that potential will require political will, visionary ambition and lots of capital. Some of this is already happening through evidence-based energy transition plans. The AFDB is spearheading innovative, blended public and private finance solutions to expand clean growth through Africa 50. And the UAE has deployed over US$12 billion in development and renewable projects across Africa  through public/private partnerships."

During his meeting with President Ruto, Dr. Al Jaber discussed adaptation & mitigation efforts, including the transition to green energy and COP28's action plan that aims to build bridges nurturing collaboration between the global north & south. The President-Designate also met with H.E. Davis Chirchir, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, to discuss the need for accelerated partnerships on renewable energy, in the lead up to the Africa Climate Summit, taking place in Nairobi in September, and COP28UAE. 

Dr. Al Jaber also attended a ministerial roundtable on the energy transition, attended by ministers from more than 15 nations, and took part in a townhall discussion with representative of youth, indigenous peoples', and civil society.

In one of his visit's highlights, Dr. Al Jaber met young social entrepreneurs from M-KOPA, a company developing innovative financial products that are helping home-grown, clean tech businesses get off the ground.

For all media enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact media@cop28.com  For up-to-date COP28 news, follow us on Twitter @COP28_UAE

Notes to Editors:

COP28 UAE:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106516/COP28_UAE.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-president-designate-calls-for-climate-finance-reform-to-unlock-africas-clean-energy-potential-301855638.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN34281 en US Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza unlock Africa's form finance reform Nairobi
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
News to go
Maturità 2023, i numeri
Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video
Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea
Ucraina, Budanov in video. Wagner: "E' un ologramma, capo intelligence è morto"
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi nella notte a Lampedusa: hotspot al collasso
News to go
Turismo, Enit: "Quasi 2 mln di arrivi negli aeroporti per estate"
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza