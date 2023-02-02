Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:32 Tv, Codacons denuncia Fedez: "Affermazioni calunniose durante programma Cattelan"

18:23 Cospito, udienza Cassazione anticipata ulteriormente al 24 febbraio

18:10 Bollette gas, a gennaio -34,2%. Spesa annua 1.769 euro a famiglia

18:09 L'Antimafia siciliana nel paese di Messina Denaro

17:50 Isola d'Elba, cuoco trovato morto in strada: si indaga per omicidio

17:40 Bce, prevalgono ancora i 'falchi': salgono i tassi, mutui più cari

17:40 TikTok, stretta contro chi viola le regole: ecco i nuovi aggiornamenti

17:37 Autonomia, ddl approvato all'unanimità: in Cdm scatta l'applauso

17:09 Ucraina, marcia della pace in notturna a un anno da inizio guerra

16:44 Cospito, il legale: "Ha perso 45 kg ma determinato ad andare avanti"

16:42 Turchia, 9 Paesi chiudono consolati: Ankara convoca ambasciatori

16:14 Gerusalemme, vandalizzata statua di Gesù: arrestato un americano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Copan Diagnostics Announces Leadership Change

02 febbraio 2023 | 15.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COPAN Group announces the departure of Norman Sharples, Chief Executive Officer of Copan Diagnostics, from the Company he co-founded with Daniele Triva in 1994 and the appointment of Fabrizio Mazzocchi as new CEO and member of Copan Diagnostics' board of directors effective from January 9th, 2023.

"I leave behind an organization I dearly love and created from the ground up, as its first employee, to represent the subsidiary for the Americas of the Italian COPAN Group. I am proud of our achievements, our team, and the impact we have had on collection and transport systems and on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for full laboratory automation in clinical Microbiology. It has been a privilege to serve as COPAN Diagnostics CEO and member of the board for almost three decades. The decision to leave was a very difficult one. My focus will be on supporting a smooth transition during 2023 and getting the organization ready to welcome in the new leadership," stated Sharples. 

"It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that we communicate this change in leadership. In the Americas, working together with Norman and his vision, we have changed the world of sample collection and transport and full laboratory automation, launching iconic brands, such as eSwab®, FLOQSwabs®, UTM® WASP®, WASPLab® and PhenoMATRIX®. Norman leaves behind a fantastic legacy, including an exciting and ambitious strategy, which his strong executive team and talented staff will drive forward under the leadership of the new CEO. We are grateful for the years we had the pleasure of working together in making COPAN what it is today," Stefania Triva, COPAN Group's CEO states. "We warmly and enthusiastically welcome Fabrizio, and we believe his broad and extensive experience as a business leader in the healthcare industry will be very valuable for COPAN to continue our commitment in the US market to strengthen our partnership with customers and provide innovative solutions in the area of specimen collection and laboratory automation," concluded Triva.

Fabrizio Mazzocchi brings 30 years of global experience in the Health Care sector to this position. He's spent over 20 years at Merck KGaA with increasing executive leading responsibility in Sales, Marketing, Medical Affairs and Commercial, in Europe, Latin America and USA. Fabrizio started his professional career in R&D, and he holds a master's degree in Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Milan.

"It's an honor for me to join COPAN Diagnostics and be part of COPAN. I look forward to leading a team dedicated to building value for our customers, through continuous innovation, accomplishing our purpose to help healthcare providers to make the best clinical decision for the benefit of the patients," said Mazzocchi.

About COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

COPAN Diagnostics is part of COPAN Group, a leading manufacturer of collection and transport systems and full laboratory automation. COPAN's collaborative approach to pre-analytics has resulted in FLOQSwabs®, ESwab®, UTM Universal Transport Medium®, laboratory automation including WASP® and WASPLab®. For more information, visit www.copanusa.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/copan-diagnostics-announces-leadership-change-301737546.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza leadership Change as new CEO chief executive officer of Copan Diagnostics leadership
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Zelensky: "Ricostruiremo insieme questo bel Paese"
News to go
Congo, il Papa ai giovani: "Da vostre mani può venire pace"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, era latitante dal 2006: arrestato in Francia Edgardo Greco
News to go
Qatargate, Parlamento Europeo revoca immunità a Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Cospito, chiamata anonima al 'Carlino' minaccia attentato a Bologna
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche, le info
Messina Denaro, la bonifica del covo
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Kiev
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese protagonista batte Roma 2-1
News to go
Palermo, sequestrate 12 tonnellate di sigarette di contrabbando
News to go
Paniere Istat, aggiornati i prodotti: ecco cosa entra
News to go
Calciomercato gennaio, spesa più bassa dal 2006
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza