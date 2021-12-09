Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:30
comunicato stampa

Cordis Names George Adams, MD as Chief Medical Officer

09 dicembre 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Globally recognized interventional cardiologist is the latest addition to a growing leadership team

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a global cardiovascular technology company, today announced George Adams, MD, MHS, MBA, FACC, FSCAI as Chief Medical Officer, furthering the organization's mission to differentiate itself as a technological leader and value-based global medical device company.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Adams join our team as we continue to build the new Cordis," said CEO Shar Matin. "His depth of expertise in the treatment of both complex coronary and peripheral vascular disease will play a vital role in furthering our mission to improve patient care at pace with cost-effective, differentiated solutions that build on our legacy of innovation."

Dr. Adams comes to Cordis with a distinguished combination of clinical practice, medical research, and product development experience. He is globally recognized for his expertise in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease in patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI) and treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with acute coronary syndromes. He is involved in the development of regional and national systems of care for the treatment of CLI, ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), and management of complex coronary and peripheral vascular disease. He has a well-established network of peers and associates who are viewed as key opinion leaders within the global cardiovascular community.

Dr. Adams plays an integral role in global peer education. He strives to advance the field of medicine through leadership and moderation of, as well as participation in, numerous cardiovascular and peripheral vascular forums spanning national and global platforms.

He is a sought-after speaker and well-published researcher, serving as primary investigator for multiple clinical trials. He is certified by The American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.

"It is with great honor and excitement that I join the Cordis team as Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Adams.  "I look forward to playing a role in reinvigorating an incredible 62-year legacy.  I am grateful to be a part of the future that Cordis is building with integrity and a vision for innovation."

About Cordis

Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional cardiovascular technologies with a more than 60-year history of pioneering breakthrough therapies to treat millions of patients. With a reputation for clinical acumen, training, and services, Cordis established a legacy of innovation in high-quality and minimally invasive cardiovascular products and built a strong global footprint with operations in more than 60 countries around the world.

Contact: Kurt Haggstrom, Vice President, Global Marketing Phone: 949-244-7382 Email: kurt.haggstrom@cardinalhealth.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704164/NewPictureGeorgeAdamsMD.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1703651/Cordis_logo_R___jpeg_Logo.jpg

