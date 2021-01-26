Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 "Dialoghiamo con Renzi" in M5S c'è chi prova a ricucire

23:59 Crisi governo, dimissioni Conte: ipotesi in campo

23:42 Blocco licenziamenti, come cambierà

23:39 Dimissioni Conte, ecco 'responsabili' ma si sfila lady Mastella

22:51 Inter-Milan 2-1, Eriksen decide al fotofinish

22:14 Dimissioni Conte, 'Europeisti': gruppo responsabili Senato, chi sono

22:03 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"

21:36 Covid, superati 100 milioni di casi nel mondo

20:35 Conte: "Serve governo di salvezza nazionale"

20:22 Conte si dimette e guarda al ter, ma numeri non ci sono

19:54 Vaccino Covid, Sanofi aiuterà Pfizer con 100 milioni di dosi

19:52 Dimissioni Conte, Renzi: "Ora governo serio di legislatura"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Corero Network Security Delivers Strong Performance in 2020

26 gennaio 2021 | 17.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMERSHAM, England, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance DDoS defense solutions delivers record-breaking growth in 2020 and sees strong momentum heading into 2021.

Corero continued to build on its record H1 2020 performance with increased order intake and revenue growth in H2 FY20. As a result, the leadership team now expects the Company to report FY 2020 revenue ahead of market revenue expectations. This strong performance has been driven by the continued success of Corero's cutting edge, real-time, always-on SmartWall® DDoS defense solutions.

2020 highlights include:

Lionel Chmilewsky, Corero's CEO, said:

"I am extremely pleased with our record-breaking performance, all of which has been achieved against the ongoing and uncertain economic backdrop brought on by this global pandemic, which has changed the way many companies do business. Since joining the company in May of 2020, we also continued to make excellent strategic progress; expanded in many new countries, and now have our solutions deployed in 40 countries, won contracts with many more tier one and major customers and continued to successfully leverage our strategic and business partnerships such as those with Juniper, GTT and others."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology provides scalable protection capabilities against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments, while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available. Corero's key operational centers located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS. For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enquiries

Brian J. HawthorneCorero Marketing +1 978-212-1523 Brian.Hawthorne@corero.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT solutions delivers record-breaking growth Corero Network Security Delivers performance Corero Network Security plc
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
Governo, Tabacci: "Se non si rafforza elezioni inevitabili"
Scienza&Salute: Covid-19 un anno dopo, l'analisi dell'immunologo Minelli
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza