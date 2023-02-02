Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour Makes Sunset the Headline Act

Corona's new festival series puts sustainability, breathtaking sunsets and iconic global destinations at its center

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corona, an AB InBev global brand, announced the 2023 Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, a series of experiential festivals dedicated to connecting people with nature by celebrating the sunset. The festivals will feature experiences inspired by the magical qualities of the sunset.

Thousands of guests will be able to enjoy festivals across the globe beginning in South Africa on April 1st, followed by Chile, Peru, Colombia, Japan, Italy, Canada, China, Greece, Brazil, Dominican Republic, India and more. Rather than traditional event venues, the Corona Sunsets festivals will take place at iconic, natural outdoor settings such as the beaches of Goa in India and Okinawa in Japan. Each destination was selected in order to immerse guests in their natural surroundings and give them a front row seat to the world's most breathtaking sunsets, which take center stage as the evening's ultimate headliner.

Sustainability will be at the center of the entire Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour. Attendees will be able to engage with NGOs and leading sustainable experts to share best practices as well as inspire action and more sustainable ways of living in that community. Further in their effort to host a positive celebration, Corona will responsibly manage all waste and eliminate single-use plastics across the entire tour. Additionally, each tour stop will host curated live music, art, and eco-friendly culinary experiences aimed at bringing attendees closer to nature. Given each festival experience is unique to its location, Corona is working with local vendors and artists to ensure respect for the beauty and preservation of the environment.

"As a brand born at the beach, we believe in the restorative power of taking a few moments from your busy life to enjoy the sunset," said Felipe Ambra, Global Corona Vice President. "With these festivals, we hope to share our love of nature by making guests more aware of their environment and hopefully inspire them to become agents of positive change in their communities. This is a new experiential festival done the Corona way. With this tour, we hope to amplify the feeling of relaxation and rejuvenation that nature provides us while working to leave the world a better place than we found it."

True to the brand's broader ambition to protect paradise, Corona is working with non-profit partner Oceanic Global to implement a comprehensive sustainability criterion throughout the festival design as well as to assess the sustainability efforts of each festival against the NGO's award-winning Blue Standard. As the first global beverage brand with a net zero plastic footprint, the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour is the latest example of how Corona connects consumers to nature. Following the launch of Corona Island in 2022, the World Tour continues the commitment to celebrate the beauty of nature while preserving the environment.

To bring the 2023 Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour to life, the brand partnered with Fly South Music Group and local partners in each festival market to build robust lineups with international musicians and DJs who will perform as the sunset takes center stage.

For more details about the tour, including upcoming dates, locations, ticket sales and local promotions in each participating market, please visit www.corona.com/sunsets. Join the conversation on Twitter @corona and watch the trailer on YouTube.

Contacts

Media

AB InBev Media RelationsE-mail: media.relations@ab-inbev.com

Julia ShapiroTel: +1 818.522.4984E-mail: coronaglobal@allisonpr.com

About Corona Global Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. The artwork found on the bottle is painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Corona has an ongoing commitment to reducing plastics. Since its partnership with Parley for the Oceans in 2017, they have exceeded its mission to protect 100 islands before 2020 and continue to deploy consistent global clean-up efforts.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 169,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2021, AB InBev's reported revenue was 54.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Legal disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events and developments of the management of AB InBev and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release include statements other than historical facts and include statements typically containing words such as "will", "may", "should", "believe", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "targets", "estimates", "likely", "foresees" and words of similar import. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the management of AB InBev, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties about AB InBev and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of AB InBev's control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its impact and duration and the risks and uncertainties relating to AB InBev described under Item 3.D of AB InBev's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on 18 March 2022. Many of these risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including AB InBev's most recent Form 20-F and other reports furnished on Form 6-K, and any other documents that AB InBev has made public. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by AB InBev will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, AB InBev or its business or operations. Except as required by law, AB InBev undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994617/Corona_Sunsets_Key_Visual.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994711/CORONA_SUNSETS_Trailer.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768826/Corona_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corona-sunsets-festival-world-tour-makes-sunset-the-headline-act-301737051.html