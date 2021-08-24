Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 20:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:39 Rovigo, morto bimbo di 5 anni. Speranza invia gli ispettori

19:29 Nasce il primo videogame 'Made in Sicily'

18:59 E' morto Charlie Watts, batterista dei Rolling Stones

18:26 Eurovision, restano 5 città in lizza: Roma è fuori

18:07 Afghanistan, "nel Paese 32 italiani che non vogliono tornare"

17:50 Covid oggi Piemonte, 240 contagi: bollettino 24 agosto

17:45 Msf: "In un giorno 800 migranti sbarcati a Lampedusa"

17:44 Pineta Mussolini a Sormano, sindaco: "Io antifascista e di sinistra, ma lasciamo intitolazione"

17:41 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.491 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

17:26 Covid Milano, Zangrillo: "Al San Raffaele solo 2% pazienti con virus"

17:25 Covid oggi Italia, 6.076 contagi e 60 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

16:52 Covid oggi Lazio, 425 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Corsano Health announces the publication of a new clinical validation study for its CardioWatch 287 in cardiac patients

24 agosto 2021 | 17.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Wearable devices accurately measure Heart Rate and RR Intervals in 180 cardiovascular at-risk patients

BUSSUM, Netherlands, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corsano Health, a leading MedTech company developing, producing, and marketing medical grade continuous health monitoring devices announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical trial evaluating the accuracy of Heart Rate and RR Intervals measurements with its CardioWatch 287 wearable devices in 180 cardiac patients.

Photoplethysmography (PPG) in wearable sensors plays an important role in accessible heart rhythm monitoring. Cardiology Centers Netherlands (CCN) investigated the accuracy of a state-of-the-art bracelet (Corsano CardioWatch 287) for heartbeat detection in cardiac patients and evaluated the efficacy of a signal qualifier in identifying medically useful signals. The CCN study underscores that the Corsano CardioWatch 287 Bracelet with PPG-technology can determine HR and RR-intervals with high accuracy in cardiovascular at-risk patient population across different subgroups, especially with a signal quality indicator.

"The independent validation of Corsano Health's CardioWatch 287 is important evidence for our CE-MDR medical certification process. Corsano's non-invasive ergonomic wearables deliver medically validated data with superior patient compliance." said Drs. Peter Stas, CEO of Corsano Health. "Additionally, the patient satisfaction survey conducted at the closure of the study cited convenience and ease to use of the CardioWatch 287 devices."

The CCN study, which enrolled 180 cardiac patients referred by their general practitioners to one of the CCN outpatient clinics, tested the accuracy of the PPG-signal compared to a 12–lead ECG, defined as the proportion of correctly detected heartbeats by PPG within 100 ms and within 50 ms of the ECG registration. In addition, CCN determined the correlation (r) and the 95% Limits of Agreement between ECG and PPG for HR and RR-intervals.

The study is titled The accuracy of heartbeat detection using photoplethysmography technology in cardiac patients and appears in The Journal of Electrocardiology, a leading Elsevier publication that seeks to contribute significantly to the accuracy of diagnosis as well as prognosis and the effective treatment, prevention, or delay of heart disease.

CCN concluded: "Due to their non-intrusive and convenient nature, wearable devices like Corsano's CardioWatch 287 have great potential for high volume accessible long-term monitoring at-risk cardiac patients."

About Corsano HealthCorsano Health, based in The Netherlands with R&D offices in Switzerland, is a leading wearable MedTech company developing, producing and marketing smart medical monitoring devices designed to measure vital parameters 24/7 using wireless, non-invasive, and medical-grade technology. The Corsano brand name is derived from incorpore sano (in a healthy body). Corsano's CardioWatch 287 is a cardiac arrhythmia screening system that provides a simple and effective solution for continuous monitoring of up to 19 vital parameter measurements (i.e., Heart Rate, RR Intervals, Respiration Rate, SpO2, Sleep, Activity, ECG, BIOZ, Core Body Temperature, Cuffless Blood Pressure). More information at http://www.corsano.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN84833 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Heart Rate Corsano Health announces validation study apparecchio elettronico
Vedi anche
News to go
Paralimpiadi 2021, la cerimonia d'apertura
News to go
Torino, crolla palazzina: morto un bimbo
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino del 24 agosto
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani: "Situazione migliorata"
News to go
Truffe agli anziani, arrestati due finti carabinieri
News to go
G7 straordinario oggi sull'Afghanistan
News to go
Terremoto Amatrice, 5 anni fa il sisma
News to go
Covid, Coldiretti: "Cibo diventa prima ricchezza del Paese"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Paralimpiadi di Tokyo, oggi cerimonia di apertura
Torino, crolla palazzina di due piani: macerie e polvere - Video
News to go
Regioni, Gelmini: "Pnrr grande opportunità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza