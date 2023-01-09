Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:52 Brasile, rivoltosi con maglia Selacao: Bolsonaro esortò a indossarla

16:51 Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Goldman Sachs: la stagione dei grandi licenziamenti

16:44 Maltempo Lazio, allerta gialla per vento forte fino a mercoledì

16:38 Soumahoro passa al gruppo Misto, Bonelli: "Umanamente deluso"

16:25 Brasile, Federcalcio: "No a uso maglia Selecao per atti antidemocratici"

16:17 Caso Suarez, processo al via: il calciatore e Andrea Agnelli tra testimoni

16:13 Emanuela Orlandi, Vaticano riapre caso: al via nuove indagini

15:38 GB, Harry ai minimi storici: 64% degli inglesi ha opinione negativa

15:38 Proteste Iran, il pianista Bahrami: "Il regime ha le ore contate"

15:37 Covid oggi Lazio, 836 contagi e 7 morti. A Roma 500 nuovi casi

15:31 Soumahoro: "Mio caso inesistente, passo al Misto e intensifico impegno"

15:03 ‘Ndrangheta, infiltrazioni ad Anzio e Nettuno: Regione Lazio parte civile a processo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Corza Medical Expands Global Leadership Team

09 gennaio 2023 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corza Medical has announced key additions to the global leadership team as the company builds for the next phase of growth.

"Corza Medical is intensely focused on making every customer interaction remarkable, earning client's trust through our high-quality technologies, and delivering outstanding value. With the foundation of Corza Medical now established, we are excited to announce the next level of leadership reporting to chief executive officer, Tom Testa," said Gregory T. Lucier, Executive Chairman of Corza Medical.

Thierry Leclercq has been named Senior Vice President of Biosurgery reporting to Tom Testa. Leclercq is an accomplished executive who spent over 30 years at GE Healthcare, culminating with his role as President & CEO of GE LifeCare Solutions. After his GE career, he took on the role of CEO at Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center, NL (DORC) a leading ophthalmic vitreoretinal surgical device leader. Leclercq will be based in Europe to also oversee the growing Corza Medical footprint on the continent.

James Getty, Ph.D. has joined Corza Medical in the newly created position of Vice President of Technology focusing on refining the product development process and catalyzing the internal innovation engine to better serve our customers globally. Getty has nearly 30 years of experience in medical device product development and manufacturing, most recently serving as Vice President and General Manager at Nordson Medical. His accomplishments applying advanced chemistry in combination with medical devices will be critical as we expand our offerings in wound care, hemostatic agents, and ophthalmological solutions.

Finally, Jack Simmons is being promoted to Senior Vice President of Ophthalmology, recognizing the importance of this fast-growing business segment serving ophthalmologists with precision instrumentation, and the impact of Simmons' leadership. Before his work at Corza Medical, Simmons held executive positions at Cardinal Health.

"Having built the foundation of the company the last two years, we are excited with these additions to our outstanding leadership team as we now move our focus to transformational growth," said Tom Testa, CEO of Corza Medical. "Our aim is to build an enduring medical technology company that is respected for flawless execution and great service experiences while providing a compelling value proposition for our customers."

Corza Medical is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which helped create and build the business alongside Gregory T. Lucier. In January 2021, GTCR and Lucier simultaneously acquired and merged Surgical Specialties Corporation and the TachoSil carve-out from Takeda Pharmaceutical into the newly named, Corza Medical. Corza further expanded its surgical platform into the ophthalmic surgery sector with the add-on acquisitions of Katena Products and Barron Precision Instruments.

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 2,300 employees supporting clinicians, distributors, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Sharpoint® ophthalmic, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com

Arun Mohan| Vice President, Corporate Marketingarun.mohan@corza.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979166/CorzaMedical_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corza-medical-expands-global-leadership-team-301715972.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza global leadership team key additions company builds key
Vedi anche
News to go
Gb, per Kate compleanno offuscato dalle rivelazioni di Harry
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: casi in aumento dell'11.4% e +9,8% i morti
News to go
Ucraina, russi rivendicano occupazione Bakhmut ma Zelensky smentisce
News to go
Prezzi carburante e controlli, risultati indagini presto al vaglio Cdm
News to go
Caos Brasile, sospeso per 90 giorni governatore Brasilia dopo assalto
News to go
Francesco Iacovelli, riprese le ricerche
News to go
Incontro Meloni-Von der Leyen, sul tavolo il dossier migranti
News to go
Protesta davanti all’ambasciata iraniana a Roma
News to go
Pane e pasta guidano top ten dei rincari
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Almeno 453 i bambini uccisi in guerra"
News to go
Migranti, 73 soccorsi dalla Geo Barents
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2023, in tabaccheria di Bologna premio da 5 milioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza