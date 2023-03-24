Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:47
COSRX Announces TikTok Viral Skincare Products to be Featured in Amazon Spring Deals 2023

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, derm favorite skincare brand, is pleased to announce the inclusion of their hero products in the Amazon Spring Deals 2023. The sale will take place from March 27th to 29th and will feature a range of COSRX's TikTok viral skincare products at discounted prices.

COSRX is known for its effective, science-backed skincare products that are gentle on the skin. During the Amazon Spring Sale, customers will have the opportunity to purchase some of COSRX's most popular products at unbeatable prices.

The following products will be included in the Amazon Spring Deals 2023 (up to 50% off):

[United Kingdom]

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power EssenceAdvanced Snail 92 All in one CreamAHA 7 Whitehead Power LiquidBHA Blackhead Power LiquidMaster Patch Original Fit 10 pack

[Germany]

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power EssenceMaster Patch Original Fit 10 packBHA Blackhead Power Liquid

[France]

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power EssenceMaster Patch Original Fit 10 packAHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner

[Italy]

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power EssenceAdvanced Snail 92 All in one CreamAHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner

[Spain]

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power EssenceUltimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa MaskMaster Patch Original Fit 10 pack

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

TikTokers aren't the only ones going crazy for the Snail Essence. It has over 28,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with many claiming that it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin helping to strengthen the skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin.

One shopper raved that "Not going to lie, I saw the hype on TikTok. Purchased it for myself and GOSH this thing is amazing. I use retinol so I have dry skin. This product fixes that problem, heals the skin barrier, and leaves your skin glowing!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND."

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

The Snail Essence has gone viral, and Snail Cream is no exception. Containing 92 percent snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving the skin feeling soft and plump.

Thousands of reviewers have praised the cream's results, calling it a "staple moisturizer," "the holy grail," "I'm a huge fan," and "my new obsession." One reviewer said that "Holy cow this works great. [....] works AMAZINGLY! NO scent, which is preferred. No irritation. Super moisturizing. It soaks INTO the skin instead of just sitting on top. Slightly tacky but it goes away once it soaks in. I'm sure this will be the next TikTok viral product. 10/10 recommend."

"We're excited to partner with Amazon for the Spring Sale and offer our TikTok viral products at discounted prices," said a spokesperson for COSRX. "We believe that everyone deserves access to effective skincare, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our products at a more accessible price point."

During the Amazon Spring Sale, customers will be able to purchase COSRX products at up to 50% off. Don't miss out on this opportunity to try some of the best skincare products on the market.

For more information on the Amazon Spring Sale, visit the COSRX Amazon store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039772/MicrosoftTeams_image__2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosrx-announces-tiktok-viral-skincare-products-to-be-featured-in-amazon-spring-deals-2023-301780677.html

in Evidenza