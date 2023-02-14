Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:30
comunicato stampa

Covid Hardships Did Not Have a Major Impact on Western European Women's Wellbeing

14 febbraio 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Gedeon Richter Women Wellbeing Index, women's wellbeing stayed largely unchanged since 2017, despite how Covid-19 complicated families' day-to-day life, which is still largely managed by women. According to the index, women's wellbeing in 2022 scored 64 on a scale of 0 to 100 which means there was no significant change in five years, and women still feel largely positive about their lives.

Family still ranks as the most important factor in women's happiness, and they often put their loved ones ahead their own interests and even their own health. While 82% thinks that they can provide security for the family, only 61% cares about the signals of their own body. Regular screenings are part of the everyday life of only one third, but women have been taking disease prevention more seriously.  

The importance of a stable financial background diminished somewhat, possibly because women are more satisfied with this aspect of their life. Having a healthy lifestyle and feeling attractive has become more important, while feeling balanced in their lives remained a major factor in determining women's wellbeing." Only half of the women feel they succeed in balancing their time between work, family and "me time", though.

Choosing safe contraception is the most important women's healthcare issue for the respondents, although 31% does not use any protection. The most known and used contraception methods are oral contraceptive pills (27%) and condoms (26%). The main driver behind using pills is that they offer reliable and effective protection against pregnancy, but regulating the menstrual cycle is an equally important goal for women.

Women regard menstruation-related problems the second most important women's health topic. Every second 25-50-year-old woman faces menstrual pain regularly and every third complains about heavy menstrual bleeding. Although three quarters of this age group has at least one symptom that might raise the suspicion of uterine fibroids, only half of them heard about this diagnosis.

The survey, which was carried out by Kantar Hoffmann on behalf Gedeon Richter, was conducted among 7000 women aged 16-59 in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in August 2022. Having a comprehensive overview on Western European women's physical and emotional condition, provided by this unique international market research, is of key importance to Gedeon Richer which, being a leading company in women's healthcare is devoted not only to preserving women's quality of life, but also to improving their psychological and social well-being.

To learn more about the survey follow this link.

We have also summarized our most important conclusions in easy-to-follow presentations in each countries' language at caringforwomen.eu.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covid-hardships-did-not-have-a-major-impact-on-western-european-womens-wellbeing-301744180.html

