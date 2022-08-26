Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 10:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:37 Covid Italia, risale l'incidenza: Rt in lieve calo

09:29 Elezioni 2022, parodia manifesti Pd e ironia Letta: "Guanciale tutta la vita"

09:07 Controlli a insaputa del lavoratore, licenziamento legittimo?

08:49 Temporali improvvisi, a rischio anche il weekend: il meteo

08:21 Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Estendere obbligo scolastico è aiuto a famiglie"

07:53 Zelensky: "Russia ha portato Europa a un passo da disastro nucleare"

07:23 Zaporizhzhia, incendio nell'area della centrale

00:02 Elezioni 25 settembre, prezzo gas accende campagna voto 2022

00:00 California, entro il 2035 bando alle vendite di auto a benzina

23:49 Meloni: "Su devianze mie parole mistificate per gettarmi odio addosso"

22:08 Morte Dugina, Kuleba convoca nunzio apostolico: "Disappunto per parole del Papa"

21:28 Twente-Fiorentina 0-0, viola ai gironi di Conference League

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Coway Introduces Innovative Air and Water Purifiers for European Homes at IFA 2022

26 agosto 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," will unveil its next lineup of home health appliances for the European market at IFA 2022 in September. The trade show, held in Berlin, is the largest of its kind in Europe for consumer electronics and home appliances. Coway is returning to Berlin for the first time since 2019 as IFA returns to in-person events.

At this year's IFA, Coway is introducing a total of 22 home health appliances to the European market, including new products with improved performance, design, and convenient usability. The exhibition is also set to showcase next-generation air and water filtration technologies that make fresh air and clean water a regular part of people's daily lives worldwide.

The focuses of the show will be the premium designed appliance, 'Noble Collection,' the 'Icon Water Purifier Series' with AI functionality, and the all-new air purifier, 'Art Columbia,' which features iconic cover designs. In addition, air purifier lineups with models currently available in Europe, plus new products anticipated to make their European launch in late 2022, will also feature.

Coway Exhibition at IFA 2022:

WHEN: September 2nd - 6th, 2022

WHERE: Hall 5.1, Booth #108, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

Specializing in air and water, Coway is a Korean home health appliances company that has Asia's largest air and water R&D center. It boasts over 6,000 intellectual properties and patents and has received 4 major design awards globally. Moreover, Coway has recorded 15 million air purifier sales in more than 60 countries since 2010, making it the unparalleled industry leader worldwide. Coway has successfully positioned its Airmega range as one of Amazon's Top Air Purifier Brands in USA.

In 2021, Coway established its European subsidiary, Coway Europe B.V. Its expansion to Europe with the Airmega range is now in full swing, following resounding success in South Korea, USA, and Southeast Asia.

For more on Coway's exhibition at IFA 2022, please visit https://ifa2022.coway.com

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885236/Image__Coway_Booth_at_IFA_2022__Front.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Coway Co. Ltd. Berlino the trade show home appliances
Vedi anche
News to go
Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato, a che punto è l'adesione
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, 5 mln in viaggio per votare
News to go
Formula 1 torna con Gp Belgio
News to go
Ucraina, riconnessa centrale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Financial Times: da hedge fund più grande scommessa contro debito italiano da 2008
News to go
Sulla Walk of Fame la stella a Pavarotti
News to go
Champions League, oggi i sorteggi
News to go
Addio a Enzo Garinei
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Forza Nuova esclusa
News to go
Confronto Letta-Meloni, le reazioni dopo 'bocciatura' Agcom
News to go
Auto, extrabonus a chi ha redditi sotto i 30mila euro
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza